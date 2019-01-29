App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | Why the idea of basic income is troubling

The real risk is that such a programme will be implemented without rationalising existing expenditure

Rajesh Kumar @Rajesh_views
Whatsapp

If competitive populism has its way, the country will pay for 2019 elections for years to come. Congress President Rahul Gandhi on January 28 promised to give a minimum income to the poor if his party is voted back to power. For now, talking heads of the Congress party have avoided attaching any number to the idea.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the government is also working on measures to improve income in rural areas. While one will have to wait for the government's plan, the idea mooted by the Congress party has plenty that will make financial markets nervous.

First, it is not clear as to how much money will be paid, and to what percentage of the population. Remember, elections are the driving force behind the idea, not the poor. Therefore, any political party would want to appeal to the largest possible section of the society. Anyway, India does not have a very good record of targeting. The National Food Security Act (2013), for example, covered nearly 70 percent of the population.

Second, it is not clear if possible fiscal implications have been properly thought through. For example, the Economic Survey (2016-17) showed that a quasi-universal basic income programme would cost in excess of four percent of the gross domestic product. There are various other estimates that this writer highlighted elsewhere.

related news

overall fiscal balance

To be sure, India simply does not have the fiscal space to implement a basic income scheme. In a recent article, former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian and others showed the mechanism for a quasi-universal basic rural income programme and recommended rollback of subsidies to fund it. The real risk is that a basic income programme will be implemented without rationalising existing expenditure.

Further, nothing will stop political parties from promising higher income to a larger section of the electorate. This will increase the danger of government finances slipping out of control. India runs one of the largest budget deficits among its peers, and further slippages will increase government borrowings and crowd out private investment.

Also read: Wanted: A ban on poll promises by politicians that offer no details

Third, it is worrying to see that political parties are simply unwilling to take difficult decisions. Recent history clearly shows that higher economic growth is the best antidote to poverty. Therefore, what is needed is structural reforms — particularly in factor markets, such as land and labour — which will help generate economic growth and jobs. Further, the government should work to build state capacity to help provide public goods and facilitate investments.

This is not to suggest that the government should not support the poor. However, a support programme should not be designed in isolation from fiscal realities. The Indian state needs to use limited fiscal resources more wisely to augment growth and alleviate poverty.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.