Opinion | Why the idea of basic income is troubling

If competitive populism has its way, the country will pay for 2019 elections for years to come. Congress President Rahul Gandhi on January 28 promised to give a minimum income to the poor if his party is voted back to power. For now, talking heads of the Congress party have avoided attaching any number to the idea.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the government is also working on measures to improve income in rural areas. While one will have to wait for the government's plan, the idea mooted by the Congress party has plenty that will make financial markets nervous.

First, it is not clear as to how much money will be paid, and to what percentage of the population. Remember, elections are the driving force behind the idea, not the poor. Therefore, any political party would want to appeal to the largest possible section of the society. Anyway, India does not have a very good record of targeting. The National Food Security Act (2013), for example, covered nearly 70 percent of the population.

Second, it is not clear if possible fiscal implications have been properly thought through. For example, the Economic Survey (2016-17) showed that a quasi-universal basic income programme would cost in excess of four percent of the gross domestic product. There are various other estimates that this writer highlighted elsewhere.

To be sure, India simply does not have the fiscal space to implement a basic income scheme. In a recent article, former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian and others showed the mechanism for a quasi-universal basic rural income programme and recommended rollback of subsidies to fund it. The real risk is that a basic income programme will be implemented without rationalising existing expenditure.

Further, nothing will stop political parties from promising higher income to a larger section of the electorate. This will increase the danger of government finances slipping out of control. India runs one of the largest budget deficits among its peers, and further slippages will increase government borrowings and crowd out private investment.

Third, it is worrying to see that political parties are simply unwilling to take difficult decisions. Recent history clearly shows that higher economic growth is the best antidote to poverty. Therefore, what is needed is structural reforms — particularly in factor markets, such as land and labour — which will help generate economic growth and jobs. Further, the government should work to build state capacity to help provide public goods and facilitate investments.

This is not to suggest that the government should not support the poor. However, a support programme should not be designed in isolation from fiscal realities. The Indian state needs to use limited fiscal resources more wisely to augment growth and alleviate poverty.