Opinion | Why GDP revisions make monetary policy wobbly

Moneycontrol Contributor

Observers and analysts were puzzled by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) reading of economic slack at last week’s monetary policy review. The central bank pared its policy rate by 25 basis points as it focused on the low headline inflation, saw through the strength in core inflation, and underlined a modest opening of the output gap, saying “...actual output has inched lower than potential.”

Since the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) assessed actual and potential output as nearly converging in December 2018—the output gap “remains virtually closed”, it then said –- February’s re-assessment was a riddle since the projected growth for 2018-19 remained unchanged. RBI forecasts gross domestic product (GDP) to grow at 7.4 percent, even as Central Statistics Office’s (CSO’s) advance estimates placed it lower at 7.2 percent in early January. The question then is: has the potential GDP changed?

For the uninitiated, monetary policy is set according to public expectations of future inflation and economic slack, or the output gap, which is a measure of how stretched the economy’s resources are relative to its full productive capacity or potential output.

Seeing the scaled-up GDP of the past two years, which CSO’s revised estimates revealed on January 31, India’s potential output must have been higher than earlier believed. GDP growth for 2016-17 and 2017-18 were raised by 110 and 50 bps, respectively. In 2016-17, GDP grew by 8.2 percent instead of 7.1 percent, while last year’s growth was revised to 7.2 percent, against the previously estimated 6.7 percent.

Therefore, the potential output that is quantitatively estimated, usually based upon past and current GDP among other variables, also stands revised higher. This means that the economy’s capacity to grow was possibly a percentage point higher in 2016-17 and half a percentage point more in 2017-18 than what the central bank may have factored into its inflation model. This can result in policy errors as has been shown by GDP revisions going back to 2004-05.

Let’s start with 2016-17. Monetary policy was on an easing cycle. After a 25 bps repo rate reduction in April 2016, the RBI lowered it again by a similar magnitude in October 2016. Its understanding then was that actual growth is below potential (i.e. a negative output gap). Since the GDP growth was expected to slow down to 7.1 percent in 2016-17 from 7.9 percent in 2015-16, the central bank adjusted monetary policy accordingly. But it now turns out that growth actually accelerated to 8.2 percent in 2016-17, implying that the RBI should have been tightening instead of easing policy rates by 50 bps as it did. That’s monetary policy error number one.

It doesn’t end here. Rewind further to see the monetary policy havoc caused by CSO’s backcast of new-GDP series for 2004-05 to 2010-11. This shows that GDP did not grow by 9.3 percent, 9.3 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively, between 2005 and 2007, as the old series measured, but by 7.9 percent, 8.1 percent and 7.7 percent.

In this period, the RBI steadily raised its repo rate from 6 percent to 9 percent, until the global financial crisis (April 2004-September 2008). But now that GDP growth stands lowered by a good 1.4, 1.2 and 2.1 percentage points in these years, what would have been the quantum of interest rate increases, even if the RBI was directionally justified by tightening the policy? Note that since potential output was also lower for that period, the output gap was much smaller.

Again, GDP growth for 2009-11 is now placed at 7.9 percent and 8.5 percent, not 8.5 percent and 10.3 percent under the old series. The central bank, which was in easing mode from late 2008 to February 2010, switched to tightening thereafter and remained so in all of 2011. However, the growth was actually 0.6 and 1.8 percentage points lower in this period, while the RBI jacked up the repo rate by 325 bps. Macro economists must now re-appraise if it was tight monetary policy that killed growth.

Recall that GDP growth plunged to 6.6 percent in 2011-12 (old series) and is even lower at 5.2 percent in the new series. Many people said that policy uncertainty, stalled projects, etc underpinned India’s growth slowdown in these years.

GDP growth revisions, especially those reversing direction from deceleration to acceleration, as for 2016-17, seriously undermine the appropriateness of Indian macroeconomic policies. This particularly applies to the monetary policy where interest rate settings depend on the inflation-growth configuration. Perhaps, RBI may be better off, surer about its policy if it relied upon other production measures instead.