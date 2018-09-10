Opinion | Why are rural wages crawling when farm GDP growth is galloping

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth looks set to cruise along the 7-7.5 percent trail, partly aided by steady farm incomes and record harvests on the back of plentiful summer rains over the last three years.

But it may still be early to open the bubbly yet. The headline expansion rates may well be masking a rather worrying trend sprouting in the fields. Over the last three-and-a-half years rural wages have crawled at rates barely enough to cover rising cost of living in the countryside.

During November 2014 to April this year (the latest for which data is available), the average daily wages for land tillers have outpaced rural retail inflation rates by just 0.23 percent.

In 22 of these 42 months, the 'real' or inflation-adjusted daily wage growth for ploughing and tilling workers was negative, implying their income grew at a pace slower than the inflation rate.

What is even more peculiar is that real income growth for rural labourers have stagnated during a time when the inflation genie has remained firmly bottled up for most part of the last four years.

Rural labourers, particularly those engaged on fields to plough land, spend a high proportion of their income on food. A vast majority of these are landless (otherwise they would not be working on somebody else’s field carrying out basic activities) and live on income just about enough to pay for their meals, leaving very little to save or spend on assets such as houses.

There have been occasions between November 2014 and April this year when rural inflation slowed to record lows and food prices fell, implying household kitchen budgets in villages had actually come down in some months compared to a year ago.

If paying for a meal had become cheaper in some months and only moderately costlier in most months, why hasn’t getting by become easier for rural landless farm workers?

The answer could lie in the continued property market slowdown, partly caused by demonetisation and flush out of high value notes, and a vegetable products’ glut may have skewed the village labour market against rural daily wage earners.

The real estate industry is among the largest employer of unskilled labourers in India. There is also no gainsaying the fact that cash deals are pervasive in realty deals, dominated by opaque transactions that often obscure the source of funds.

Construction activity in the property market was among the worst hit following the 2016 currency culling and the restricted cash access, forcing many labourers employed in these sites to head back towards their villages.

As out-of-work labourers in property sites headed home, there were now more people jostling for the same job in fields. For farm owners, it turned into a favourable 'buyers' labour market as more people were available to do the same job, bringing down wage growth.

It is a classic play out of the textbook demand and supply laws. If demand for a product (or a service) roughly remains the same, its price will fall, stagnate or rise at a slower pace if supply grows significantly.

More people are seeking daily jobs in the rural labour market now compared to two years ago. The number of jobs available on farms for ploughing and tilling does not change significantly on an annualised basis. The resultant surplus labour supply have implied that wages (price of labour) do not go up considerably.

While remonetisation is complete and fund availability is back in the banking system, the property market continues to be dogged by oversupply concerns. Real estate as an asset class has lost its attractiveness, bursting the speculative bubble and chasing away 'investment purpose' buyers that had artificially inflated house prices.

The second reason for low rural wage growth could lie in the distinctiveness of the price crash following last year’s bumper rabi crop that had flooded mandis.

With few buyers, the glut forced farmers to dump their produce at throwaway prices to clear up the piling mount of vegetables. This showed up in falling food inflation. This food price deflation was structurally different from earlier glut years. Withdrawal of high value notes had weakened farmers’ elbow room to negotiate better prices in mandis this year.

It was quite likely that bulk buyers or traders used demonetisation and cash unavailability as an excuse to give farmers a ‘take or leave it’ kind of offer in wholesale markets, offering a fait accompli of sorts to get rid of vegetables that would have otherwise perished. Stagnant rural labour wage growth may well have been a byproduct of this.

Ways will have to be found out to draw landless labourers out of farms back to towns, even in a depressed property market and bumper vegetable harvests.

Accelerating road and infrastructure construction activity that creates an estimated 2.7 new jobs indirectly for every Rs 1 lakh invested, with major linkages to sectors such as real estate, and a vegetable-centric income support scheme for farmers may well be the first steps to provide landless rural labourers a better wage deal.