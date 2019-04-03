Opinion | Time for RBI to try its own 'operation twist'

Mahendra Jajoo

In the last few months, the global, as well as domestic macro environment, has undergone a dramatic shift.

On the global front, in nearly a u-turn, global central banks have reversed gears from that of a buoyant and robust economic outlook to one of an impending slowdown. From a forecast of multiple rate hikes and continued balance sheet contraction, Federal Reserve, the most influential of global central bankers in a span of a quarter is guiding a patient stance and has started the process of bringing the quantitative tightening to an end. Not surprisingly, to the extent that the current glare of weakening economic data first appeared on the European horizon, ECB and BOE have also shifted back to easing stance. European Central Bank has again started the LTRO (long term refinancing operation) for long term liquidity injection.

Bank of Japan was never to be left behind and is expected to get even more accommodative in the near term. To that extent, the global headwinds of last year are turning into strong tailwinds, reflected in strong revival in FPI flows. FPI brought in Rs 608 billion in February/March alone after having withdrawn nearly Rs1 trillion in FY 19.

On the domestic front, over and above global tailwinds, a confluence of development has been so strong that from a calibrated tightening stance in December 2018, the RBI actually delivered a cut in key rates of 25 basis points (bps), described by many as a pragmatic, forward-looking and constructive stance. RBI's primary focus, headline CPI inflation, has been well below the threshold of 4 percent for the last 7 months in a row, hitting a low of 2.05 percent in Jan 2019 before, bouncing somewhat to 2.57% in February 2019.

CPI inflation has also been consistently below the RBI forecasts, necessitating multiple downward revisions thereof in successive policies. Current RBI forecast suggests that till until end of 2019 inflation is expected to remain well below the target of 4 percent, even though it may inch up somewhat from current low levels. Meanwhile, GDP growth rate has slowed down in Q3 to five quarters low at 6.6 percent and FY19 growth projections have been revised down to 7 percent from 7.2 percent previously.

The rural wage growth remains weak which is also reflecting in consumption trends with domestic passenger vehicle sales have been negative for four consecutive months and two-wheeler sales weakened. All these factors indicate that economic momentum is weakening and needs support.

So, given the low inflation, supportive global conditions, the urgency to support growth and RBIs own guidance in last policy, it is only reasonable to expect another rate cut of 25 bps in the ensuing policy with guidance for more.

In terms of market impact, with RBI committed to injecting required liquidity in the system, short term rates are expected to ease in line with expected rate cuts. However, the impact on long term rates may be less pronounced with a large borrowing programme and lack of clarity if RBI will continue with the same OMO purchases operations.

If the large supplies put undue pressure on long term rates, RBI may start considering a systematic tool known as "operation twist" which Fed adopted last in 2013. The process includes selling of short term holdings and using the proceeds to buy long term securities resulting in long term interest rates coming down. However, it is a process that has to be carefully strategised considering a wide variety of factors.

(Mahendra Jajoo is Head-Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Global Investments (India)