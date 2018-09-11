Opinion | Three investment lessons from the 2008 financial crisis

Shyam Sekhar

On a lazy Sunday evening last fortnight, a friend and I dropped everything we were doing and switched over to watch The Big Short for the next 130 minutes. The movie is based on Michael Lewis’ book on the financial crisis of 2007-08. The 130 minutes stretched much longer with the usual commercial breaks. Unusually, we loved these breaks. Conversations flowed filled with memories. Coffee kept our spirits together. Memories have a constant tendency to bring back investment lessons. And drawing up of Indian parallels followed. The lessons were simple.

Lend sensibly

The crisis was coming. It was in the making for long years. It clearly was the American way of life that led to it. It simply became dramatic when people had borrowed way too much money and could no more hope to repay them.

Banks cannot behave like private equity; or venture capital. They lend borrowed money. The money technically needs to be returned on tap. And solvency is a matter of public faith. If the faith is shaken, people will come back asking for their money all at the same time. No matter who does it, lending has to be a responsible business.

A responsible business can’t grow expansively. It comes with limitations. Before Lehman, banks hungry for growth gradually shed their responsibility and went for broke. They lent money to people who should never have been loaned, didn’t have regular incomes that ensured repayment and were spending the borrowed money to live up. Predictably, both borrowers and lenders went broke. And their woes spilled into the stock market.

Avoid creating products that are WMDs

The financial industry will always be up to something. It needs no excuse to create a buzz. The hope is that the buzz, if it succeeds, will lead to euphoria. After all, the high tide of euphoria will take all boats up. Earnings, valuations and executive compensation will also rise ensuring great times for everybody. So, the financial industry will always clamour for more.

Good times, however, never last forever. We know euphoria ends predictably. Everyone knows it too well. We only don’t know when. But the financial industry will still do what it does. Every cycle will bring forward new mistakes.

The Lehman crisis was triggered by a housing bubble. The next crisis will probably be triggered by something new. It could even be a run on exchange traded funds (ETFs). After all, whatever we take for granted as safe and beyond failure gradually develops all the structural weakness it needs to fail.

Simply put, just too many people and too much money doing the same thing is risk enough. We start to think “Everybody can’t be wrong”. And, we only end up learning that everybody was actually wrong. Mass products, when structured faultily, have that nature. The mass itself lends the destructive bent. The heft and size a product gains eventually leads to its downfall.

The financial industry is still learning to learn to curb its own greed and keep its clientele safe. Globally, regulation is actively addressing this need and this is still work in progress.

Keep personal leverage down

The Lehman crisis was not just about corporations being ill-prepared. More significantly, personal leverage was at its highest or very close. People were so confident about the future that they borrowed without worry. But, borrowing is always meant to worry an individual. You expect to be able to repay. But those expectations are not cast in stone. Economic circumstances can throw uncertainty at you when you never expect it. Uncertainty will come with a force and speed that you simply can’t handle. This hits when you are least prepared. So, preparation is essential.

When you borrow, be prepared for a crisis. Or, better still, borrow only if you really need to. If not, simple prepare yourself financially so that you will never need to borrow.

Corporate India had excessive leverage at the time of the Lehman crisis. India was in the middle of an infrastructure boom. Confidence ran high. Companies were committing to raising even more debt and taking on mega projects. Interest rates were favourable. Equity valuations were high. Companies believed they would raise debt first and equity later. The former happened, and the latter never happened. Lehman collapsed the scope to raise equity. Ten years later, the most aggressive companies of those times have either gone bankrupt or are in the process of being acquired after filing for bankruptcy.

Companies learnt bitter lessons on monetisation and capitalisation. The lessons were basic and biting. Stories ended. Newer players have emerged from the embers of Lehman. Yet, they may well end up making the same mistakes. Corporations must be adequately capitalised to take on bigger project risks. They must learn to monetise smartly before leveraging.

Marquee private banks always raise equity money when valuations are in favour. Other capital-hungry businesses must learn from them. On the lending front, we have seen a euphoric rise in sub-prime lending in India. This has happened in micro finance, consumer finance and in suburban housing.

The hunger for growth has encouraged Indian financial firms to lend big money fast. Time will tell if the Indian story will play out very differently. The belief is that “India is a different story. We have a long runway”. It is always prudent to remember that the worst skids happen on the best of runways.

PS: The Big Short ended up winning the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for the best comedy. That’s hardly funny.

Shyam Sekhar is chief ideator and founder, ithought.