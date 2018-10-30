Opinion | There's a need for accountability mechanisms for RBI’s role as regulator

Mandar Kagade

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Viral Acharya’s speech about RBI independence has re-kindled the old debate about the central bank’s autonomy in India. The question is amplified because, to borrow from former RBI governor YV Reddy, “RBI is a full-service central bank.” In other words, it conducts monetary policy, manages the government debt and regulates the banking and payments sector.

This troika of responsibilities warrants a tailored rather than binary conception of the RBI’s independence. Monetary policy, for example, is a counter majoritarian exercise. Elected governments with four-five year horizons would love to see growth fuelled by lower interest rates. But if central banks acted as their agents (and kept interest rates low), fairly soon they (and the people) will have to contend with inflation (or in rare cases, hyperinflation). Therefore, economies around the world have moved to secure de jure and/or de facto independence for their central banks in the conduct of their monetary policy. Given the importance that society places in preserving the (real) value of money that autonomy in the rate-setting exercise ought to be welcomed.

It is worth pointing out that India retains a de facto (if not de jure) autonomy for the RBI. This means that though the law empowers the Union government to give directions to the bank in public interest (under Section 7 (1) read with 7(2) of the RBI Act, 1934), these powers appear to be rarely at play leading up to a policy-setting exercise. Frequently, the Finance Minister will be in the news opining about rate-cuts closer to the scheduled RBI monetary policy meeting to try and nudge rate action but that’s that.

Recently, India moved to a monetary policy committee structure to set rates and also adopted an inflation-targeting framework. The formal instrument is a six-member committee with the mandate to set rates: three members of the RBI, three nominated by the government with a casting vote for the governor. The latter is a mandate to the RBI to maintain inflation at 4 percent within a 2 percent band in a “comply or explain” framework. In other words, the RBI governor will owe an explanation if the bank’s actions did not keep inflation in a pre-agreed range.

Unlike monetary policy, in the context of regulation though, academic literature and regulatory practice teaches us to have more accountability rather than less. There is a case to be made for the need to prescribe accountability mechanisms for the regulatory role of the RBI.

Why should regulators be accountable? Research suggests there are several reasons lawmakers and the society ex-ante, and courts and the society ex-post, ought to hold regulators accountable. In an early paper, George Stigler of the Chicago University pointed out that sectoral regulators are “captured” by their regulatees and get gamed by the very stakeholders they are mandated to supervise. This “beholdenness” of the regulators could be a function of repeated interaction between the same set of stakeholders; or it could be a function of narrow sectoral expertise that regulators develop overtime in the area they regulate. The latter creates the so-called “revolving door” risk skewing the extant regulator’s incentives to supervise the operators so that she may get consulting engagements ex-post.

Then there is the agency problem. A ready example of this is a bare perusal of any RBI notification. More often than not, these delegated rules are issued with ‘motherhood and apple-pie’ prefatory statements, to wit: ‘in the interests of depositors’, ‘in the interest of financial stability’ and the regulators assume their political principals will take their word for it.

A particularly noteworthy example of this regulatory sloth is the ‘Concept Paper on Peer-to-Peer Lending’ the RBI released in May 2016. The paper advanced the following argument, as one of the reasons for regulating peer-to-peer lending: (a new form of lending that relies on ‘matching’ lenders with borrowers on a platform; a banking-like but non-banking activity fulfilling the same demand as banks). RBI argues: "If the sector is left unregulated altogether, there is a risk of unhealthy practices being adopted by one or more players, which may have deleterious consequences.”

No footnotes support the claim and no illustrative examples of what these unhealthy practices might be or what deleterious consequences these might lead to are provided. Such alarmism inhibits innovation and lead to financial exclusion of many untold millions without formal access to financial services.

Indian lawmakers and courts have hitherto relied on the benevolence and wisdom of the RBI and other regulators and afford them a ‘margin of appreciation’. Statutes drafted with wide latitude and plenary powers to draft delegated laws (with little or no oversight of Parliament) are prime examples in this regard; the most prominent example of this is Section 18 of the payments law that offered the basis for the data localisation mandate to the payments companies. With the proposal to amend the Payments & Settlement Act and install an independent payments regulator, lawmakers appear to be moderating the skew in favour of the RBI and that ought to be welcomed.

The Trump administration and the US Congress have both taken steps to rein in the long rope thus far afforded to the regulators. In the context of the financial sector, Executive Order 13772 provides that, “making regulation efficient, effective and appropriately tailored” and “restoring public accountability of federal financial regulatory agencies” are among its core principles. Moreover, the Federal Reserve continues to be subject to several statutory enactments and competing regulators like the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of Comptroller of Currencies that facilitate competition in innovative regulation.

To summarise, central banks in mature democracies/markets need to be nuanced in their approach to their autonomy. Hopefully, we will see detailed policy debates that this issue warrants in the near future.

(Mandar Kagade is a payments/fintech policy consultant. Views are personal)