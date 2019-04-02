App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | The imperial overreach of Donald Trump’s trade policies

The renegotiated US trade agreements include a clause for nations to notify the US about any trade arrangement with China.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Deepanshu Mohan

In the beginning of the 19th century, when the French army under Napoleon subjugated other powers in Europe, Britain continued to dominate the seas and generate substantive financial resources through maritime trade operations with the rest of the world (including its own colonies). To erode Britain’s comparative advantages in trade at sea, Napoleon—at the peak of his military might—in 1806-07, erected the Continental Blockade, restraining any territory he ruled to trade with Britain.

It became extremely difficult for the French to implement the Blockade in Europe, particularly in Northern Europe, where local economies pre-dominantly depended on British goods. At the same time, Russia—the only power that Napoleon had not defeated—was forced to accept the Continental Blockade and not trade with Britain. When Russia refused to do so and opened its ports to Britain, Napoleon ended up starting a war by invading Russia, and the rest is history.

More than two centuries since the Napoleonic Blockade, something similar is being seen now with the US administration under Donald Trump re-negotiating its regional trade agreements with the EU and NAFTA (now called USMCA: US-Mexico-Canada). Each of the renegotiated US trade agreements includes a clause for nations to notify the US about any trade arrangement with China and thereby, restrict China’s trade partnership with these regions (as was targeted against Britain by Napoleon).

related news

In its proposed trade arrangement with the EU, the US wants to secure “a mechanism to ensure transparency and take appropriate action if the EU negotiates a free-trade agreement with a non-market country”. The “non-market country” is a sure reference to China and if the EU agrees to this—still a long shot—what it means is that every time the EU discusses its trade agreement with China (or thinks of renegotiating it), it would have to inform the US for “transparency” purposes.

A similar clause was earlier renegotiated by the US in its revised NAFTA agreement with Canada and Mexico, where Canada was asked to accept similar conditions. In more recent times, a US-UK trade proposal (in the post-Brexit scenario) expects the same position to be maintained by the UK against China (if it signs onto the agreement).

Such an unprecedented level of interference, reflected by the Trump administration with clear third-party ramifications (on China’s own trade interests) seems indicative of the US’ own insecurities and self-doubt to lead trade partnerships across major trading blocs—at a time when China is almost about to overtake the US economy in GDP terms.

In a way when a bilateral trade dispute with the Chinese couldn’t yield significant economic success to the US (ignoring the political rhetoric it did generate), the imposition of such indirect measures appears to be another political route for Trump to inhibit China’s trade reach with other US trade partners. However, using such subtle clauses in trade agreements to (re)direct with third parties isn’t something new.

Over the past two decades, the proliferation of RTAs across the globe have empirically resulted in three key concerns on third parties owing to their discriminatory nature of trade preference (i.e. giving preference to one nation over others): (a) increase in trade diversion with third parties to accommodate concerns of special interest groups of trade partners; (b) a near-end of multilateral trade arrangements and (c) increase in unequal trade liberalization levels across and within regions (entering or not-entering in a given agreement).

A preferential trading arrangement—for some viz-a-viz others—has led to what Jagdish Bhagwati earlier termedThe Spaghetti Bowl Effect. The Effect, further makes it difficult to ascertain rules of origin for manufactured goods and services that get entangled in complexities of intermediate production (via assembling) or legal norms under intellectual property laws.

Despite these reasons, one must also acknowledge that the motivation for Trump to restrain China’s proliferating trade reach with major trading groups-EU, UK, Canada is also, to a certain extent, mutually echoed by other nations. A lot of trade actors—including EU nations and India—have voiced concerns on China’s unfair trade practices and pushed for reciprocal trade reforms in China for a number of reasons. Some of these include: imposition of high tariff and non-tariff barrier structures for foreign firms operating in China; restrictions imposed by the Chinese state on foreign ownership of domestic firms, a dismal record of sharing intellectual property knowledge by Chinese firms with foreign multinationals (operating in China) and so on.

The real question here is: Whether an anti-China approach by Trump— restraining China’s trade partners via RTAs with partners like the EU—seems to be an appropriate move?

Like Russia disregarded Napoleon’s conditions of Continental Blockade, quite similarly, the EU too, can call Trump’s bluff and decide against any such clause to avoid bartering its autonomy in (re)negotiating its trade relationship with China. A scenario like this is possible considering the trade dynamics between US-China-EU.

EU’s top five exports to China include motor vehicles, machinery and equipment, chemicals, medical instruments and transport equipment, which is pretty much the same basket of goods (or trade substitutes) that China predominantly imports from the US. For EU manufacturers and exporters, trade complementarity ensures both the US and Chinese markets feature as good prospective trade partners, requiring the EU Trade Commission to maintain a flexible, more autonomous trade relationship with both these countries—and that seems difficult with Trump’s Napoleonic move.

If Trump continues with the same path he has embarked upon in his trade policy, to avoid meddling in US-China tensions, it is quite possible that the EU—for future prospects—may ignore Trump (and the US) altogether and maintain a greater degree of trade autonomy with China and other South-East Asian nations. At the same time, the EU has good enough reason to avoid getting entangled in any tri-lateral trade dispute, given its own intra-regional concerns and a messy divorce arrangement on the table with Britain.

Amidst all the political uncertainty that prevails and whatever scenario plays out in the months to come, one may safely assert that Trump’s imperial overreach in his trade policy—similar to Napoleon—is more likely to do more harm to US’ trade ambitions (with EU and other partners), possibly resulting in disastrous consequences.

Deepanshu Mohan is Associate Professor at O.P. Jindal Global University. 
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 10:08 am

tags #China #EU #Exports #Jagdish Bhagwati #trade #Trump

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Enraged by Yogi Adityanath's 'Modiji ki Sena' Comment, Ex-Navy Chief t ...

Avengers Endgame: Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Has a Special Message for His In ...

Parineeti Chopra Can't Have Enough of Sania Mirza's 'Adorable' Son, Wa ...

QUIZ | How Closely Did You Follow India's Journey During the 2011 Worl ...

World Autism Awareness Day: Autistic Children More Likely to Face Malt ...

Facebook News Feed: Social Media Giant adds ‘Why Am I Seeing This’ ...

Facebook May Hire Journalists to Curb Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Ele ...

Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Ina ...

PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Ne ...

Why the Supreme Court ruling on Sebi’s discretion to impose penalty ...

FY19 GST mop up overshoots estimates; March collections at record Rs 1 ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Brexit: UK parliament fails to find an alternative

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade little changed; metal, bank ...

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Asian shares rise to seven-month high on US, China manufacturing rebou ...

Taking on Left in Wayanad, rejecting AAP, bargaining with allies: Cong ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Reserve Bank of India to cut rates for second consecutive time ahead o ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Raashi Khanna feels that punishment for sexual harassment crimes shoul ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Ahead of World Cup 2019, Yuvraj Singh is reminiscing 2011 win with Sac ...

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha

AR Rahman's Indian Marvel Anthem reveals that the Avengers are ready t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.