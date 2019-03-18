Opinion | The dilemma of reading the Indian economy

Renu Kohli

Reading the Indian economy has become difficult due to divergent indicators. Ever since the arrival of a new national income series and subsequent revisions, which have been large and unidirectional (i.e. upwards), economists have struggled to place economic conditions with certitude. Confusion abounds. For example, what was well understood as deepening of the a downturn in the year FY2016 -17, the year of demonetisation, turned into a year of acceleration by January 2018; two years down the line, in January 2019, it became an outright boom year as the economy is assessed to have grown at 8.2 percent.

So how much weight should one assign to the advance gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, released on February 28, which showed the growth slowing to 7 percent in 2018-19 from 7.2 percent a year ago? Quarterly data showed a sharp slide in growth to 6.6 percent in the last quarter of 2018 from 7 percent and 8 percent in the preceding two quarters. Has the economic cycle slowed so pointedly? Or should we be optimistic that these initial GDP readings will reverse direction when the provisional national accounts arrive in May, or by January 2020 when the first revised estimates for 2019-20 are published?

Looking at the resilience of non-agriculture gross value added (GVA) growth in the second half of 2018 and a modest sequential upturn in the last quarter, one could be inclined to the latter view. But the forward-looking Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) tell a different story with their steady expansions to date. While manufacturing PMI touched a 14-month high in February (54.3, January-53.9), gaining momentum over the previous three-quarters (October-December-53.4, July-September 52.1, and 52.0 in April-June 2018. Services PMI shows the sector is holding on: February’s 52.9 rose from January’s 52.2 and reflects a steady upward momentum of the last three quarters (53.0, 52.2, and 51.2), which is not too different from quarterly growth in services’ GDP. But then, what to make of the steady decline in growth of in indicators such as industrial output, exports, passenger and commercial vehicle sales, rural wages, air passenger and cargo traffic and truck rentals.

The fog thickens because at the other end of the spectrum we observe a pick-up in bank credit concentrated in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), credit cards and other personal loans, which supports the idea of sustained consumption. With this kind of contradictory signs, it is hard to be convinced about the precise state of the economy. So, on which indicator should one rely on to track the economy?

Indirect tax revenues normally serve as a truly representative gauge of economic activities. Based upon actual invoiced transactions and deposited straight into treasury coffers, tax revenues are not riddled with massive revisions that make you rewrite the story.

Thus, Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues could offer a better grip on the economic situation. So what do the GST revenue trends portray? Unfortunately, there are aberrations in the GST revenue data. For one, the annual comparison is not straightforward because the new tax was introduced only in July 2017. Thus the year-to-date collections of Rs 10.7 trillion (April 2018-February 2019) must be evaluated against Rs 7.2 trillion in the previous financial year (August 2017-March 2018). This calculation shows that monthly average growth in GST revenues is feeble at 8.7 percent year-on-year.

This is significantly below the nominal GDP of 11.5 percent. That indirect taxes are increasing less than proportionately to changes in nominal GDP could be an indicator of weaker spending and production. But there are a couple of caveats: economic activities could be weaker as the GST revenues are biased upwards because of pending refund claims and unadjusted amounts due to dealers are included in the outstanding balances of the IGST sub-component. The extent of this bias is not known. Another drawback in interpreting the strength of the economic cycle from the GST revenue is the associated issues of stabilization, compliance and evasion. Therefore, we must grope around in the mist for some more time for an accurate, confident reading of the state of the economy.