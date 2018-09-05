Opinion | Suresh Prabhu’s plan for 100 new airports needs a reality check

Madhavan Narayanan

On the face of it, there is nothing new in what Union minister for civil aviation Suresh Prabhu has said about India's plan to build 100 airports over the next 15 years or so at a cost of about Rs 420,000 crore — but perhaps the timing should make us and the government think about whether there should be a mindless splurging on airports at the taxpayer's expense in an industry where vulnerabilities loom alongside major opportunities.

The aviation policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government laid out in 2016 makes regional air connectivity a priority in an attempt to create airstrips where none exist. This is perhaps natural in a major economy of subcontinental dimensions. But it is equally important to ask some questions that deserve more than simplistic answers. Where is the money going to come from? How does that fit into overall fiscal priorities? What does this mean for the banking sector?

On the face of it, India is the world's fastest-growing aviation market that has clocked double-digit growth over the past four years, and the noble idea of putting remote towns on the aviation map strengthens the case for a slew of new airports. However, there are other factors that must make us go about it cautiously. The national air carrier, Air India, continues to be a white elephant, albeit a flying one.

While the aviation ministry is fending off fears that its debt-pile may turn into a bad loan, both Air India and the country's leading full-service airline, Jet Airways, lead the industry pack in losses estimated at around $1.9 billion (about Rs 13,300 crore) in the current fiscal year. Amid rising oil prices and a fresh strain on the fiscal deficit, caution in spending is a good idea.

Defunct Kingfisher Airlines and its fugitive founder-baron Vijay Mallya haunt the national memory, and also the flooded runways of the Kochi international airport this year after severe floods in Kerala that caused losses totalling Rs 220 crore to the airport operator.

While the International Air Transport Association that clubs 280 airlines worldwide loves to see demand surging, its optimism ebbs when it sees fixed charges linked to airport development. Independent analysts say India's aviation industry is not strong enough to withstand cyclical setbacks.

Passengers are flying by the thousands because tickets are cheap. Tickets are cheap because airlines with high capacities are competing to fill up seats at a loss, with the possible exception of IndiGo, which has managed to keep its feet on the ground while seeking new destinations.

Prabhu's junior colleague Jayant Sinha said last year that airports are saturated by the time development is completed and India needs to take a long-term view on demand. But, demand fuelled by cut-throat prices are not healthy.

Consider the fact that Prabhu has said he favours the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode to build new airports. The bulk of that money for that will clearly come from the banks. Recent PPP experiences in telecom and power show that the buck starts often with public sector banks and the buck usually stops with the finance ministry if there is a case to bail out an industry and/or banks. A huge chunk of the pile-up in non-performing assets in the public sector-led banking system comes from infrastructure projects. Let airports not add to the burden.

The ultimate buck stops with the taxpayer. Can the minister give any guarantee that this does not or will not happen? Even if he wants to he cannot as political upheavals and change of governments may lead to the thwarting of plans.

The policy of 2016 also talks of a viability gap fund (VGF) to put smaller airports on the national map through a "small levy per departure" on leading domestic flights. But it does not make sense to burden passengers without a probable estimate of real demand.

India has already had a controversial user development charge. The private-sector GMR-group built Delhi airport may be world-class in facilities, but its financials have had ups and downs as it ran into the headwinds of the global economic crisis and a subsequent real estate slump a decade ago. GMR's Delhi airport company even pleaded before the airports’ regulator that it may face loan defaults if user fees were cut drastically. Overall, the GMR group’s debt-driven growth has proved to be rocky, signalling a need for caution.

Experience suggests airlines won't bite a place on the map unless there is sustainable viability. Flights have been cancelled in the past for want of demand in small towns. Regional airline Air Pegasus shut operations in 2016 amid cash-flow problems even as the overall industry was growing at a healthy clip. There is a veritable long list of defunct Indian airlines grounding themselves into history, such as Paramount Airways.

IATA talks of "flexible parameters" to be reviewed by a regulator from time to time to build airports. Whatever the detail, ultimately, demand is not true demand unless it enables meaningful profit margins for all concerned. What we have witnessed so far is a strange mix of vanity investment and rickety gambles. Airline barons often put pride over profit at the cost of bankers. Flexible parameters may sound good on paper but can we guarantee a viability that won't bite the taxpayer or unduly burden the passenger?

There is certainly a case to build better airports or more airports but everything ranging from passenger safety, viability, environmental conditions and even liabilities arranging from aircraft poop falling from the skies have to be factored in as India builds its aviation sector.

In reaching for the skies, staying grounded is not a bad idea.

The writer is a senior journalist. He tweets as @madversity. Views expressed are personal