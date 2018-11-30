OPINION | Signs of rural distress hiding in GDP detail

Gaurav Choudhury

The economy isn't looking in that great a shape after all. At least that's what the latest GDP figures seem to tell. India's real or inflation-adjusted GDP grew at 7.1 percent in July – September, a piece of data that will have the government's macroeconomic managers worried.

The headline numbers would suggest that India just about managed to hold on to its coveted status of the world's fastest growing major economy, barely ahead of China's 6.5 percent during the same quarter.

From sizzling at 13.5 percent in April-June, the manufacturing sector growth nearly halved to 7.4 percent in July-September, the expansion rate remaining nearly flat at what it was in the same quarter of last year, when it grew at 7.1 percent.

What is more worrying is that in July-September last year, the manufacturing sector was still smarting under the roll-out constraints of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1, 2017. After emptying out inventories ahead of GST's rollout, factories had only gingerly started raising production by September, which, it was then believed, had decelerated growth in the sector to 7.1 percent.

A 7.4 percent growth in the manufacturing sector in the second quarter of this year on the back of a relatively weaker base is discouraging. It is even more puzzling that industrial output has actually improved—growing 5.5 percent in July-September from 5.1 percent in the previous quarter.

There's another piece of baffling data. The Indian corporate sector has, by and large, reported robust sales growth in the second quarter on an annualised basis. So, why hasn't gross value added (GVA) in the manufacturing sector gathered pace correspondingly?

There seems to be one primary factor behind this: costly raw material.

High input costs seem to have squeezed corporate margins, on a sequential quarter-on-quarter basis. High crude oil prices, rising energy and fuel costs and a sharp slide in the rupee's value have pushed up production costs. The bottom line, clearly, hasn't necessarily behaved in the same way as the top line, despite stable consumer demand. Volume doesn't necessarily mean value. The mining sector contracted 2.4 percent in July-September on real terms while it grew 20.7 percent on a nominal basis in current prices. The manufacturing and mining GVA growth in the GDP numbers seem to be mirroring this divergence.

The vagaries of summer rains and its impact on the farm economy is another factor. The south-west monsoon this year has been patchy, with an irregular spatial distribution.

Some states, such as Kerala, recorded unprecedented floods. In some other states, monsoon retreated much later than its normal course, damaging semi-ripening crops.

The agriculture sector grew 3.8 percent in July-September, from 2.6 percent in the same quarter last year and 5.3 percent in April-June this year. The agriculture ministry estimates show that food grain production during the summer-sown kharif season this year, grew 0.6 percent, compared to 1.7 percent last year.

The government's economic managers would believe that a higher support prices for the kharif harvest, which has been raised by about 1.5 times for 14 crops, will propel a revival in farm incomes. But there's a caveat. Market prices will have to move closer, if not higher than, the revised higher minimum support prices (MSP). That doesn't seem to be playing out currently, with reports of market prices at wholesale mandis are ruling at significantly lower levels than the MSPs.

Nominal GVA at current prices in the agriculture sector has grown at 2.8 percent in July-September, lower than the real or inflation-adjusted farm GVA of 3.8 percent. It is not always does one spot such an anomaly. The GDP numbers seem to be telling a tale of what probably be incipient signs of a rural distress. The ripple of this can be felt elsewhere in the economy as eroding rural demand can shave off growth in manufacturing sector.

Macroeconomic managers will also keenly keep one eye on what's happening in the financial sector. It grew 6.3 percent in July-September from 6.5 percent in April-June and 6.1 percent the second quarter last year. The liquidity crisis among NBFCs may actually make it look worse in October-December.

The silver lining, for the broader economy, is that crude prices have fallen sharply since October and the rupee has strengthened to sub-70 levels. If the trend persists, this should help raise corporate profitability in third and fourth quarters.

To what extent this would offset potential slowdown in the financial services and agriculture sectors is anybody's guess. In the worst case scenario, are we looking at sub-7 percent growth in the next two quarters? The government, heading into election mode, would certainly hope not.