Opinion | RBI's monetary policy a prudent step

B Prasanna

After the February policy, while most of the analysts were expecting a 25 basis points (bps) repo cut with a neutral stance being retained, markets had gone ahead and priced in significant policy accommodation either through a 50 bps cut or by way of a stance change to accommodation. This was the reason for the schizophrenic reaction of the market post a policy that delivered exactly as per analysts’ expectations.

Regardless of the market reaction, we believe the move was prudent, especially in light of the fact that the Indian economy now needs careful calibration of policy tools if growth-inflation objectives have to be balanced. A few upside risks to inflation trajectory have materialized since the February policy. Food prices and global crude prices have edged up and core inflation continues to remain elevated even as widening output gap will limit upside.

However, the inflation trajectory has been lowered sharply to lie in the range of 3.5-3.8 percent YoY in H2 FY2020, which is lower than our in house forecasts. Further, in the accompanying monetary policy report, the average inflation for FY2021 is also forecasted to lie between 3.8-4.1 percent, which effectively implies that inflation trajectory is likely to remain benign on a sustained basis. The lowering of the inflation estimate was also accompanied by a downward revision in growth forecasts and the MPC acknowledged that output gap remains negative.

Normally, we would have concluded that this should form the basis for further accommodation going forward. However, no such explicit guidance was forthcoming in the policy and in the post-policy communication. Hence, while we cannot rule out another cut, action has to remain strictly dependent on realized inflation outcomes as well as the trajectory of global growth, inflation and monetary policies. The timing could also be uncertain as the MPC may want more clarity on uncertain factors such as the next budget, status of monsoons, trajectory of food and oil prices etc. Incidentally, the policy report notes that the forecast error of inflation projections are positively correlated with the share of food within the CPI index.

The Governor reiterated that transmission of rates is of paramount importance and to this end, adequate liquidity would be provided to the banking system. For effective transmission, we believe that both price and quantity of money in the system are equally important and markets were looking for a change in the liquidity stance to keeping the system in surplus rather than in deficit mode but were disappointed on the same.

On systemic liquidity specifically, while the Governor insisted that all tools of liquidity management would be employed viz. bond purchases and FX swaps, but we feel that a significant share of durable liquidity injection would still be through the former channel, albeit in lower quantum this year. Additionally, the extra 2 percent SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) carve out available for FALLCR (Facility to Avail Liquidity for Liquidity Coverage Ratio) is a welcome proactive move and will significantly ease the pressures that certain sections of the banking system face to mobilise resources to adhere to regulatory requirements.

On the market development front, recent efforts being taken to involve more foreign participation in Indian interest rate markets and attempts to promote the internationalisation of our sovereign bonds are welcome steps and will go a long way towards deepening liquidity in domestic markets.

For bond markets, lack of explicit forward guidance on further rate action will weigh slightly on sentiment. We could see some further uptick in yields as the heavy auction supply of government bonds kicks in with no near term open market operation (OMO) expectations. We believe the government security curve could steepen and new 10-Year benchmark could trade in the 7.25-7.50 percent range in the near term. Banks' participation in upcoming auctions and their profit booking behaviour in April will be important determinants of where supply clears. Other important triggers for markets would be forecasts for the monsoons and trajectory of crude prices.

Corporate bond yields have also bounced 8-10 bps from pre-policy levels and though we see some outperformance vis-à-vis g-secs (due to lower hedging costs on account of the buy-sell swap window) we don’t expect significant spread compression as spreads over g-secs are already down to about 60-80 bps for the benchmark papers.