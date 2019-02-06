Opinion | MPC may hold rates, but with a strong dovish tilt

The outcome of the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting later this week, the first under governor Shaktikanta Das, will be a close call. With the recent softening in inflation, weaker global growth momentum, lower commodity prices and a likely dovish path for global central banks, it is fair to expect Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) policy commentary to adopt a dovish tone.

We expect the MPC to change the stance of monetary policy to “neutral” from “calibrated tightening” and dovish signals from the MPC voting pattern (likely divergent voting) will likely shift the debate rather swiftly to “hold vs cut” from “hold vs hike” just four months back.

However, while the MPC outcome remains a close call, and the risks have tilted towards easing, we feel the MPC might not cut the repo rate in the February meeting itself for a set of reasons.

First, while India’s CPI inflation is currently at 2.2 percent, we expect it to settle back to a tad higher than 4 percent— around the mid-point of the RBI’s target band— during the larger part of the second half of 2019. Interestingly, despite describing inflation as “fairly benign” soon after joining the RBI, in a more recent speech, Das has flagged how the divergence between core and non-core components of inflation poses challenges in inflation assessment.

Second, of late, fiscal policy has turned more expansionary, including the rollout of the much-discussed farm income support scheme, and is likely to have an accommodating and somewhat populist bias closer to the general election. Against such a backdrop, there is merit in the central bank staying somewhat cautious in the near term.

Third, as the election season approaches, political risks remain high and the onus of ensuring financial stability over the coming months lies squarely on the monetary authority.

Finally, the MPC, as recently as in October, changed its monetary policy stance to “calibrated tightening” and ruled out rate cuts in the near term. While macro fundamentals have indeed changed, cutting rates as early as in February could raise credibility issues.

In this context, however, we remain watchful as to how the MPC deals with the pressure from various sources to cut rates, as senior political leaders and government officials continue to argue strongly in favour of lower interest rates.