Opinion | RBI has the unenviable job of facing multiple challenges

Radhika Rao

Being a central banker is an unenviable job in this environment. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been no exception, as it juggles multiple priorities, in the face of external and domestic challenges. After five years of relative calm in the global environment, risk catalysts have concurrently re-surfaced. This has jeopardised the central bank’s policy response framework, as it tackles the need to raise rates to safeguard the rupee, ensure ample domestic liquidity to lift growth, and compensate, when required, for fiscal slippage risks.

Globally, the US Federal Reserve has delivered eight rate hikes in the ongoing cycle, with 4-5 more in the pipeline before 2019-end. This has raised risks of capital outflows from emerging markets and lifted dollar funding costs, hurting firms with unhedged exposure or without natural cover from dollar receivables. The economy’s gross external financing ratio also paints an unfavourable picture for India next year as short term external debt falls due for payment. A stronger dollar has meanwhile spelt trouble for the rupee, which has retained its position as the regional underperformer since Q2 CY18.

Oil prices are clearly the biggest risk facing the economy, worsening the current account, inflation and fiscal balances. The government has prudently held back from either reinstating subsidies or cut taxes to lower record high domestic fuel prices. Approaching elections and relative inelasticity of domestic energy demand, however, suggests the fiscal and external balances will continue to be tested. Finally, global protectionist policies threaten world demand, providing little respite to India’s exports performance. A cheaper rupee is unlikely to materially add to competitiveness or lift exports if global demand wanes on tighter trade controls.

These challenges complicate the RBI’s policy framework. At home, the likelihood of inflation undershooting RBI’s H2 FY19 projection calls for a rate cut. However, persistent cost-push factors i.e. high oil prices and a weak rupee, risks hardening inflationary expectations and disrupting the current benign inflation outlook.

It is necessary to acknowledge that India is more open than is believed, and hence monetary policy should factor in the direction of global interest rates and what it means for the domestic market. To this extent, a gradual rate hiking cycle is likely, with the gradient subject to evolving global and domestic drivers. In addition to a likely 25 bps hike this week, we foresee at least another 25 bps increase in CY18.

We are also mindful that an aggressive rate hiking cycle, akin to Indonesia (150 bps this year) and Philippines (150 bps), is unlikely. A smaller exposure of foreign investors to Indian government debt (which is more sensitive to rate movements) limits the upside from a sharp increase in policy rates. Also, a higher proportion of FPIs into India are invested in equities than debt, with the latter already subject to regulatory controls and pre-set thresholds.

Moreover, a rate hike at this juncture is largely symbolic, with market-based borrowing cost up 90-100 bps since January on tighter liquidity, while the repo rate is up 50 bps over the same period. Capital outflows, slower deposit growth, higher currency in circulation and persistent forex intervention have squeezed liquidity conditions. Ample support is necessary to support ongoing deleveraging efforts in the banking sector, apart from accommodating the government’s bond issuances. In the rupee-denominated credit space, spill over worries from a domestic NBFC default and potential asset-liability mismatch drove up short term rates, widening credit spreads, depressing equity price action and driving down the rupee. To address these, the central bank has undertaken directed measures to ensure that systemic liquidity remains close to neutral rather than a significant deficit.

The extent of RBI’s heavy lifting also depends on fiscal slippage risks. Political priorities are likely to rise in this pre-election year. However, fiscal orthodoxy should not be sidestepped, particularly after the medium term deficit target of -3 percent of GDP has been pushed back multiple times. The Centre’s April-August fiscal deficit has already hit 95 percent of the budgeted target, as capital expenditure is being frontloaded (44 percent of budgeted versus 36 percent last year).

A weaker-than-required run rate for Goods & Service Tax collections and slower progress on privatisation might require expenditure to be curtailed in H2 FY19 to meet the fiscal deficit target of -3.3 percent of GDP. A bigger problem, however, lies with states, which has diluted the Centre’s fiscal consolidation efforts. As a result, the state plus central deficit at -6.9 percent of GDP in FY18 is little changed from -7.2 percent in FY15. Higher the risk to fiscal consolidation, more the risks of monetary tightening this year.

In nutshell, the RBI will seek a balance between its various priorities. Any sharp deterioration in the global environment will still require monetary policy to be put forth as the first line of defence, followed by other resource mobilisation efforts (read: non-resident Indians deposits/bonds), if the balance of payments deficit widens sharply.