Opinion | Odisha’s KALIA is the best scheme yet to address rural distress

The Odisha government has taken an important step to address rural distress and has come up with the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Generation (KALIA), which seeks to overcome the shortcomings of earlier attempts in the country in the same area.

First came the debt waiver schemes, which addresses the immediate crisis in the lives of debt-ridden farmers, but does nothing to improve farm economics. Also, their scope is limited, as only institutional loans are covered. Loans from moneylenders are not covered.

Worse, loan waivers harm credit discipline (the need to repay loans) and the viability of the entire agricultural credit system.

Then came the recently introduced Rythu Bandhu scheme in Telangana, which pays farmers Rs 4,000 per acre per crop; or around Rs 10,000 per hectare per crop to make farm investments. Since this scheme addresses farm productivity, it is a step forward. But the problem is that there is nothing in it for tenant cultivators who outnumber land owning farmers.

The Odisha scheme, in three parts, is more comprehensive, covering all small and marginal cultivators. One, each family of small and marginal farmers will get Rs 10,000 at the rate of Rs 5,000 per rabi and kharif season, extending to five cropping seasons over the period 2018-22. Two, a million landless households will get Rs 12,500 to rear poultry, goats, ducks and fish; and take up beekeeping and mushroom cultivation. Three, rural families with members who are old, ill or disabled, and cannot gainfully engage themselves will receive Rs 10,000 each per year. Additionally, Rs 2 lakhs each of life and accident cover will be extended to 5.7 million families of cultivators and landless labourers.

The Odisha government says the scheme will cost Rs 10,200 crore (11 percent of annual revenue expenditure) over three years, till 2021-22, when it will be reviewed. Its plus point is that it addresses the needs of the most deserving poor, and along with the Telengana scheme gets around the problem of state announced minimum support price and procurement, which most small and poor farmers cannot access (too little produce to be carried to mandis too far away).

But a scheme of this size and complexity will remain a paper promise, unless the following issues are addressed. First, where are the resources to fund a scheme like this? The Odisha budget for 2018-19 projects a fiscal deficit of 3.5 percent of the gross state domestic product, which is way higher than the consolidated figure of 2.6 percent for all states.

Once the Goods & Services Tax (GST) system stabilises, states are likely to reap additional revenue benefits. Still, Odisha begins from a low base. Its percentage of own revenue to total revenue expenditure is lower than that of all but three – Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal—general category states. However, it is already spending a lot on the social sector—higher than all but five of the 18 general category states. Given that interest payment on borrowings and higher staff costs determined by pay commissions, finding resources for KALIA will be a big issue.

Then comes the matter of spread and quality of administrative capabilities that the state can rely on. The quality of general administration, particularly in the non-urban areas, is nowhere near the top in the country as a whole.

Further, this is to be set against the expectations that such an all-embracing project will raise social tension that will inevitably be generated from errors of exclusion (deserving people left out) and inclusion (wrong people getting in).

But the most important issue is that the project addresses only half the story of rural distress. If the project succeeds, it will enable farmers to produce efficiently, making the best use of finite resources such as land and water. But the real issue, at a time when the country has seen improvements in agricultural productivity, is the demand side—the farm to fork bit. When farmers are dumping tomatoes, onions and garlic because they are getting abysmal prices, then issues of cold chains, warehouses and getting rid of internal and external trade restrictions become critical. That will be the next agenda.