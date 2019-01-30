Opinion | Loose Canon: Who will Piyush Goyal quote on Budget day?

The interim Union Budget is almost upon us and we are all on tenterhooks. Some of us have spent sleepless nights worrying about the big question: who will Piyush Goyal quote in his Budget speech?

We have a time-honored tradition of finance ministers quoting famous persons during the Budget speech. In last year’s budget, for example, Arun Jaitley quoted Swami Vivekananda’s ‘Memoirs of European Travel’, ‘‘You merge yourselves in the void and disappear, and let new India arise in your place……’’ The exhortation to merge into the void and disappear was obviously directed to the Congress, but they seem to have refused to listen to his advice.

Anyway, Jaitley’s quoting Vivekananda was a bit of a surprise, because in the 2017 budget he had stated, ‘it is said: “When my aim is right, when my goal is in sight, the winds favour me and I fly”’. And in 2016, he said, ‘it is said that “champions are made from something they have deep inside of them - a desire, a dream, a vision.”’ This referring to ‘it is said’ was widely deplored as a cheap trick to avoid quoting anybody and there was a strong suspicion that these quotes hadn’t really been said by anyone but manufactured for the occasion by Jaitley himself. Some give the benefit of the doubt to Jaitley, pointing out that he had quoted from the Upanishads in his 2015 budget speech. I really don’t think he can be forgiven so easily. I had bet on him quoting “Money is the root of all evil” in the 2017 budget after demonetisation, but he missed a splendid opportunity.

What is difficult to forgive is Jaitley’s not quoting anybody at all in his 2014 budget. Perhaps he was tired after reading 16,485 words non-stop. Perhaps he thought that ‘I propose to exempt PSF and PFY manufactured from plastic waste and scrap including PET bottles from excise duty with effect from June 29, 2010 to May 7, 2012. I also propose to levy prospectively a nominal duty of two percent without cenvat (central VAT) benefit and six percent with Cenvat benefit on such PSF and PFY’ was no mean literary flourish, far better than any quote.

Be that as it may, P Chidambaram was, by contrast, a very steady quote person. In his 2013 budget speech and 2014 interim budget, he quoted Saint Tiruvalluvar. In fact he quoted Tiruvalluvar without fail in each of his Budget speeches from 2004 to 2008. He was so stodgily predictable that in 2013 the odds on him quoting the Tamil saint were 10/100. In other words, if you bet a hundred rupees on Chidambaram quoting Tiruvalluvar, you would get back a mere one hundred and ten rupees. It was hardly worth the effort.

No doubt stung by such criticism, Chidambaram had, in addition to Tiruvalluvar, also quoted Henry David Thoreau in 2006 and Mohammed Yunus in 2007, but the double quotes took too much out of him and he abandoned the practice. Experts say two quotes in a long budget speech are too exhausting and Chidambaram was never the same man again after his 2006 and 2007 Herculean efforts.

The only year Chidambaram didn’t quote Tiruvalluvar was in his 1997 budget speech, when he opted for Rabindranath Tagore and, hold your breath, Deng Xiao Peng. No, it wasn’t Deng’s famous line about not caring whether the cat is black or white as long as it catches mice, nor was it the inspiring ‘To be rich is glorious’----it was a boring quote on ‘Development is the only hard truth’. The ghost of Tiruvalluvar must have taken offence and it wasn’t until 2004 that Chidambaram became Finance Minister again. No wonder he kept on quoting the saint thereafter.

Pranab Mukherjee, during his stint as Finance Minister, had a penchant for quoting Kautilya. Perhaps he was his role model. But as befits a Bharat Ratna, Mukherjee was versatile in his quotes. In his 2012 budget speech, he quoted Shakespeare’s Hamlet, ‘I must be cruel only to be kind’---a rather ominous quote for a budget.

Jaswant Singh unfortunately didn’t quote anybody at all in 2003 and 2004, a sad departure from hallowed tradition. He was following in the footsteps of Yashwant Sinha, who also didn’t quote anybody in 2002. In 1999, all Sinha did was quote Vajpayee, which doesn’t really count. Perhaps he had exhausted himself by giving three quotes in his 1998 budget---one of them Vajpayee’s, another by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and a third that said, ‘As the saying goes, "only the strong can be free. And only the productive can be strong"’. That last one was probably made up by Sinha, but nonetheless the effort seems to have exhausted his repertoire of quotes.

Manmohan Singh, during his days as finance minister, often quoted Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi. But his masterpiece was the 1991 budget speech which heralded the beginning of economic liberalisation with Victor Hugo’s stirring quote, ‘‘No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come’. No subsequent finance minister has come close to that marvellous quote.

Who will Piyush Goyal quote on Interim Budget Day? Punters have pointed me to a recent speech of his at DPS Ghaziabad for clues, where he quoted from the TV serial ‘Game of Thrones’ that ‘winter is coming.’ Perhaps he will quote from the same source in his Budget speech? My bet is on "If you think this has a happy ending, you haven't been paying attention." Or even better: “Everyone is mine to torment.”