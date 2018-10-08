Opinion | India faces an economic conundrum as it enters election mode

Subir Roy

Last week was a tumultuous one which ended with three developments. Though independent, they will have a strong impact on each other.

First, was a pure policy decision by the Centre to lower petrol and diesel prices by a sizeable Rs 2.50 per litre, something that it has not done till now despite a three-year-long trend of rising international oil prices which resulted in higher fuel prices. Through this we have returned to the era of price control in petroleum products, which the present government had resolutely set itself against.

Since we are firmly in pre-election mode, it is fair to expect that at least for the next few months till the general elections are over, politics and electoral exigencies will determine economic policy.

The second development was the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) refusal to raise interest rates which it was widely expected to do in view of a plunging rupee in the face of a widening current account deficit and firming of US interest rates making it almost obligatory for Indian rates to follow suit. In justifying its decision, RBI repeated its textbook position on the exchange rate: its job is not to target a particular rate but to ensure that the foreign exchange market moves in an orderly manner without undue volatility. This decision has had the expected effect. The rupee continues to slide.

Third, the stock market continues its free fall after digesting what the government has done (oil prices) and RBI refused to do (raise interest rates).

The upshot of all this is that the country is going into elections mode not at all happy with the way the economic scene is panning out. This is significant because all projections indicate that the economy is likely to continue on its high growth path and clock over 7 percent in the current fiscal.

How do we explain this conundrum: downbeat sentiment in the time of high growth?

The first answer is that if the rupee and market continue their downward journey, then it is bound to affect the economy and the optimistic projections may well have to be revised downwards in the not too distant future.

What is likely to make things worse is that in the face of market uncertainties and downbeat sentiments the government is unlikely to do what needs doing in terms of its own precepts of economic management and rough it out through the current tumult. It is likely to adopt stopgap measures dictated by its reading of the electoral scene. This is likely to loop back and make analysts more uncertain in the face of market uncertainty.

How can all this play out? The best thing that can happen to the government is a reasonable period of respite in the relentless rise in global oil prices. Once this happens, the pressure on the balance of payments and rupee eases, which in turn improves market sentiment and arrests the seemingly relentless fall in indices.

Another possible scenario is that after the indices have fallen sufficiently, market players decide that given the trend in corporate earnings it is time to search for bargains. In that case, there is a bottoming out and thereafter a slow rise in stock prices.

A third scenario is that RBI decides, enough is enough, it is time it intervened, raises rates and eases the pressure on the rupee. Logically, this should happen when the rupee has fallen enough so that the real effective exchange rate is not making the currency overpriced and exports again begin to see the light of day.

For sentiment to turn, it is critical for the government not to subject the economy to wholly unnecessary policy shocks. First it was demonetisation, then came an undigested Goods & Services Tax (GST) and most recently an unbelievable inaction on the crisis brewing in Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), which eventually blew up in everybody’s face in the form of a default. This sent shock waves through the market, from which a recovery is yet to take place.

We have looked at what can happen in the run-up to the elections. But the bigger issue is what kind of an economy and overall sentiment is the next government likely to inherit? At that juncture, the economy can have one plus and two minuses: the plus will be a strong control over inflation, the two minuses will be a broken agriculture sector and a somewhat non-competitive export sector whose handicaps go beyond having to live with a strong exchange rate.

Whoever comes to power will have to get down to improving the ease of doing business across the board which will have a positive impact on exporters too and make farming remunerative again.