Opinion I Why RBI will likely raise interest rates on August 1

The Reserve Bank of India’s rate decision on Wednesday will probably be decided by the tightest of margin in recent times, but the monetary policy committee would do well to raise rates for its second straight meeting.

Why will the decision be a close call? It depends on how one looks at the flow of data since the rate-setting panel’s last meeting in June ranging from inflation numbers to recent stability in financial and oil markets.

First, retail inflation for June came in at 5 percent which was lower than expected. In the days ahead, while statistical base effects will drive down the retail inflation number for the next couple of months, it is still expected to be above 4 percent.

Moreover, core inflation — when food and fuel components are removed from the consumer price index — was a high 6.4 percent.

Second, food prices are also at a risk of rising because of a couple of factors. The government announced a hike in minimum support prices for 23 crops earlier this month. The hike was the highest in at least 5 years as the government stuck to its promise of a 50 percent return for farmers over the cost of production. The rise in minimum support prices could drive up consumer inflation by 1.1 percentage points, according to Axis Bank estimates.

Third, India’s external vulnerabilities persist. That is reflected in the depreciation of the rupee which touched an all-time low breaching 69 per dollar and increasing the prospects of imported inflation. While oil prices have moderated by close to 7% from a peak of $79 per barrel in June, they are still hovering around $74. US sanctions on Iran, a key oil supplier, could lead to prices hardening further. Moreover, non-oil, non-gold imports are increasing indicating a strengthening of demand.

These factors would put pressure on the current account deficit which is increasingly being financed by volatile portfolio flows rather than stable direct investment flows. With the US central bank returning to monetary policy normalisation and looking at four rate hikes this year, the prospects of portfolio flows too are weakening.

Fourth, there are increasing signs that a growth recovery is underway. Purchasing Managers Indices numbers for June were the highest since October 2016. Monetary Policy Committee members mentioned the closing output gap even in the last policy and high-frequency indicators such as corporate earnings, sales of cars, bikes, tractors and airline tickets all point to strengthening economic growth.

Finally, this is an election year. There are always chances that the government will introduce populist measures and weaken the chances of fiscal consolidation. Earlier this month, Goods and Services Tax (GST) on several items was slashed adding to concerns about revenue collections. State governments which are waiving loans to farmers are also at the risk of a fiscal slippage.

According to estimates from Gaurav Kapur, chief economist at IndusInd Bank, average inflation in the second quarter of this financial year would be about 4.6 percent, but would increase subsequently to range between 4.7 and 5 percent in the second half.

Thus, even if there is a temporary lull in oil markets and the financial markets, the rate-setting panel would do well to pre-emptively hike rates in its current meeting.