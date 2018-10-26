Opinion | Focus on improving quality of education to stem capital outflow

Avinash M Tripathi

In recent months, a burgeoning current account deficit (CAD) has become a central concern for the macroeconomic management. The CAD increased to 2.4 percent of GDP in the first quarter of this fiscal year, up from 1.9 percent in FY 2017-18 and 0.7 percent in FY 2016-17. A worsening CAD, together with capital outflows triggered by macroeconomic vulnerabilities and concerns about the incipient trade war, has been responsible for the sharp depreciation of the Indian currency.

Predictably, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has undertaken a number of short-term measures to contain exchange rate volatility. But dealing with a balance of payment (BoP) problem requires long-term regulatory reforms in tradable sectors, in addition to the short-term measures to alleviate immediate problems.

What should worry policymakers is that beyond temporary factors, there are structural factors which are responsible for the worsening BoP. Take the spending on foreign education for example. Replying a query in Parliament, the ministry of external affairs has noted that around 553,440 Indian students are studying abroad, with US alone accounting for more than 200,000 students. According to the RBI, on this head alone, $2.8 billion was spent in FY 2017-18, up from $1.9 billion in FY 2013-14, implying a 44 percent increase in four years.

This trend is likely to continue and become even more prominent in coming years because of a combination of three different reasons. Two of these — increasing prosperity and demographic shifts — are obvious; and the third factor, an economic phenomenon known as Baumol’s cost disease, needs some explanation.

With increasing prosperity and emergence of the single-child norm, investment in education has become a top priority for households. A promise of social mobility and allure of economic returns are the usual reasons for the high demand for foreign education. Add to this the signalling value of foreign degrees and peer pressure, and the demand for foreign education seems fairly robust.

On the supply side, in developed countries the college tuition will most likely rise faster than general inflation. This is so because cost of education is a classic example of Baumol’s cost disease. This phenomenon is based on the observation that, historically, wage growth in education sector is higher than the productivity growth.

A typical automobile engineer gets higher salary in 2018 than say in 1968, but also assembles many more cars. Contrastingly, the education sector has not seen many breakthroughs in pedagogic technology. A teacher’s productivity — measured in terms of students taught, mentored and evaluated — remains stagnant for centuries, but to attract talent, the salaries needs to be benchmarked to the sectors with high productivity growth.

As technologies such as artificial intelligence would increase the wage premium enjoyed by highly-educated persons, the salaries of teachers will skyrocket, making college degrees very expensive in coming years.

Combine the natural tendency of the cost of education in developed countries to keep increasing with the robust domestic demand, and you can predict that the recent explosive growth in spending on foreign education is a long-term structural trend — not merely a short-term shock that will wither away.

How can policymakers deal with this current and future source of the foreign exchange drain? One solution could be heavy-handed exchange control. In his Barhmanada memorial lecture, economist Avinash Dixit has recounted how he was made to visit the RBI to get permission to buy 50 pounds when he was leaving for England. Repeating that traumatic history will be unwise.

The only sensible solution is to strengthen domestic institutions. Economists have identified education as a sector where India has a natural comparative advantage. In his dissent note to the Yashpal committee on higher education, former chief economic adviser to the Government of India, Kaushik Basu made the following pertinent observations:

“Given our historic (though eroding) advantage in higher education, our strength in the English language and our low cost-of-living, it is possible for India to position itself as a major destination for students from around the world.”

In a back-of-the-envelope calculation, Basu noted that thanks to the lower cost-of-living, India enjoys an approximate three-to-one cost advantage vis-a-vis the US in terms of providing education of similar quality. Given this massive arbitrage, far from being a dollar drain, the education sector should be attracting overseas faculty, students and investment — none of which is visible right now. Clearly, there are sectoral distortions that need to be identified and tackled.

(Avinash M Tripathi is associate research fellow (economics) at Takshashila Institution. Views are personal)