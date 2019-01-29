Opinion | EWS reservation is biased against rural India

The upper limit for eligibility under the new upper caste Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota is income below Rs 8 lakh per annum for a household. But an additional provision in rural areas is that households should not own more than five acres of land.

The National Sample Survey Organisation’s (NSSO) report on “Some characteristics of Agricultural Households in India” found that between July 2012 and June 2013, rural households that had 4-10 hectares of land, or 9.9 to 24.7 acres, had an average total monthly income, from all sources of Rs 19,637. In other words, average annual income of this class would be Rs 2.35 lakh. Now this was way back in 2012-13. Six years later, even if we assume the income has trebled, a generous assumption, then annual income of this class would be 7.05 lakh. And yet they would not be eligible for EWS reservation. An urban or metropolitan house in the same income bracket would however be eligible for the reservation, since their income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum, provided their house is smaller than 1,000 square feet or they don’t own a plot of land measuring a hundred yards or more.

That’s not all. The NSSO report also found that those who owned farms of 2-4 hectares, or 4.9 to 9.9 acres, had an average total monthly income of Rs 10,730 in July 2012-June 2013. The majority of this class too would not be eligible for EWS reservations, even if we assume their incomes had trebled since 2013. And this is a class that can hardly be called rich or even middle class in the sense urban India defines it.

In short, the five-acre limit gives the EWS reservation policy a marked bias against rural India. This is probably unintended, but reflects the haste with which the announcement has been made, without thinking it through.