Opinion | Election-induced spending stimulus could be key to sustaining GDP growth

Gaurav Choudhury

The Indian economy cantered into the 8 percent plus lane, expanding at 8.2 percent in April-June this year — a statistic that is telling enough to prompt a question: whether the rough and tumble of last two years is well and truly behind us.

The headline numbers would suggest so.

Manufacturing sizzled at 13.5 percent; farm income surged 5.3 percent and the construction sector grew 8.7 percent in April-June over the same quarter of last year.

Impressive as they appear, there are, however, a few details that need careful attention.

This growth is partly attributable to the so-called base effect — a statistical bias caused when a current period is compared to any previous period of abnormally high or low values.

In this instance, the sharp swing in the manufacturing sector is primarily because of last year’s low base, when it actually shrunk 1.8 percent.

Last year’s contraction was mainly because of the widespread de-stocking by companies and traders ahead of the switchover to goods and services tax (GST) from July 1.

A mid-year switchover to GST had prompted anxious companies to de-stock and clear up the inventory pile ahead of July 1 when the new system kicked in.

Last June, companies weren’t sure whether prices of their products will rise, fall or remain the same after GST, leading to the jostle to drain out old stocks at heavy price markdowns. The resultant cutback in factory output had led to the manufacturing sector’s contraction.

That’s not quite the case 12 months later. There is brisk activity in car show rooms. Since most cars are bought on borrowed money, greater car sales would imply greater spending ability, or in many cases heightened expectations about better prospects in the coming months.

According to the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an association of automobile companies, in June, passenger vehicle (PV) sales grew at its fastest pace in a decade, with domestic sales of 273,759 units, up 37.5 percent over last year.

The sales trends were similar for most car brands, mirroring a broad-based and industry-wide pattern rather than a one-off statistical bias.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, reported a 36 percent jump in sales in June at 144,981 units. Tata Motors sold 56,773 vehicles last month, up 54 percent, year-on-year.

The second not-so-usual variable is the impact of the farm loan waivers on the agriculture output that would have shown up this year. The benefits of the string of farm loan waivers announced in 2017 by several states including Uttar Pradesh actually came about in the winter-sown Rabi crop, which was harvested in the April-June quarter this year.

Crops account for around 48 percent of agriculture sector in the gross value added (GVA) while the balance comes from non-agricultural rural activity such as forestry and fishing. The agricultural sector’s growth was largely guided by the harvest in the Rabi season, which grew 2.9 percent this year according to the third advance estimate of production of food grains.

The third, but perhaps the most important factor, driving the current growth is household spending. Private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) in constant prices — a proxy to measure how families are spending on goods and services — grew 8.59 percent in April-June from 6.94 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

Household spending, therefore, has outpaced the headline GDP growth, in what could be symptomatic of a deeper characteristic: the currency recall’s impact on consumption spending no longer lasts; and family income is on an upswing.

There are also enough evidence of investment activity gathering pace. Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) — a gauge of how much the private sector is adding capacities to meet growing demand for their goods — grew 10.2 percent in April-June 2018 from 0.82 percent in the previous year.

Non-food credit is now growing at a fast clip. Since November 2017, non-food credit has grown at an average of close to 10 percent, showing intensified economic activity. It could well imply that plants have used up their spare capacity and with an eroding stockpile of unsold goods. Contrast this with 18 months ago, when banks were awash with funds but corporates weren’t taking any.

That the current bullishness in the real sector is largely private sector driven can also be gauged from the fact that growth in public spending measured by government final consumption expenditure (GFCE), actually moderated to 7.5 percent in April-June 2018 from 17.6 percent last year.

But here’s a word of caution. The rebound may not be decidedly V-shaped and it may still be a few quarters away before Asia’s third largest economy hits a sweet spot.

For one, the positive base effect will start wearing off from the October quarter. Also, soaring oil prices and a sliding rupee that are two known unknowns could apply brakes on the economy.

That said, don’t rule out a bump up in public spending in the coming months that can potentially sustain the growth momentum. After all, election-induced spending can act as a temporary stimulus. One would believe that a government seeking re-election will not underemphasise the constituency of growth in a poll-bound year.