Opinion | Coordinated response from monetary, fiscal and trade policy will sustain investment recovery

Saugata Bhattacharya

With the increasing prospects of a credit-led slowdown in the second half of this financial year, how much room does the government have for using fiscal levers as a countercyclical stimulus?

At the midpoint of the financial year, the Centre’s finances is a pointer. Global uncertainty, weak exports, tightened domestic liquidity and overall financial conditions, in addition to a potential credit squeeze, will need a coordinated response from monetary, fiscal and trade policies, to sustain the nascent investment recovery.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) data for October strongly suggests that collections might be improving, but this will need validation over the next few months. How much of the October uptick was due to seasonal festival spends, and how much due to structural factors including better compliance and lower evasion, will only gradually become clear.

That said, an analysis of the Centre’s receipts and expenditure in the first half of this fiscal provides some pointers.

Overall expenditure rose 13.5 percent, in line with the budget estimates. This is despite a 4 percent fall in subsidies, surprising given the sharp increase in crude oil prices. However, receipts — both tax and non-tax —are falling behind the norms for the first half, leading to concerns about the fiscal deficit. Simply put, there are fears that the Centre will need to cut spends to meet the fiscal deficit target.

Total tax receipts (net to the Centre, or after transfers to states) rose 7.5 percent to Rs 5.8 lakh crore during April to September. This number was propped up by a 16.9 percent growth in direct taxes, but dragged lower by just a 4.3 percent rise in indirect taxes. Currently, only the growth in direct taxes is higher than the budget estimate of 14.4 percent.

Why is the growth in indirect tax collections lower? Remember that GST has assumed great importance in this category and is budgeted at a third of gross taxes collected by the Centre. While October GST came in at Rs 1.01 lakh crore, the net receipts to the Centre (i.e. its share of GST) has growth at a slower pace because of rising transfers of the Integrated GST (IGST) to the states, which is supposed to be shared between the Centre and the states.

Thus, while overall GST collections were Rs 6.8 lakh crore over April to October, a lot has gone to the states, including an apparent advance for future collections. Consequently, in the first half of the year, the Centre retained only Rs 2.9 lakh crore of GST collected versus a budgeted target of Rs 7.4 lakh crore.

Non-tax revenue receipts were up 34.8 percent to Rs 1 lakh crore helped by higher RBI dividend of Rs 40,000 crore (Rs 30,600 crore last year). RBI announced a total dividend of Rs 50,000 crore, which included Rs 10,000 crore interim dividend paid at the end of March and accounted in the last fiscal. Non-debt capital receipts fell 34.4 percent on account of lower disinvestments.

After accounting for these receipts and expenditures, we arrive at a fiscal deficit of Rs 5.9 lakh crore for the first half of the current financial year, about 95.3 percent of the full year estimate. The September numbers showed a continuing underperformance in the pace required to meet the budget target. The corollary is that the pace has to increase in the remaining part of the year, painting a difficult scenario to meet the fiscal deficit target.

The good news is that the advance taxes paid for the second quarter of the fiscal year and higher GST collections in October open a window for closing the gap, the sustainability of the trend will only be clear after more data comes in.

The Centre has demonstrated a commitment to fiscal prudence, and has largely resisted higher market borrowing, relying instead on access to extra-budgetary sources of funds (like small savings), which will buffer some of the budget gaps.

What does this mean for policy making?

Given the limited heft available for exports as a growth engine, a combination of liquidity support and fiscal spends will be crucial for supporting consumption, investment and growth. The RBI has already responded by providing durable market liquidity, and is likely to further expand the envelope of support. As to the fiscal, while we expect a continuing improvement in tax revenues, the Union Government should explore unlocking other latent sources of non-tax revenue, particularly monetization of land assets, to sustain a stimulus, even while retaining its fiscally prudent stance.

(Saugata Bhattacharya is Senior Vice President, Business and Economic Research, Axis Bank. Views are personal. Vikram Chhabra contributed to this article)