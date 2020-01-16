App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Operation Twist: RBI to buy, sell g-secs worth Rs 10,000 crore each on January 23

The simultaneous sale and purchase will be done under Open Market Operations (OMO) on next Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India on January 16 said it will buy and sell government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore each next week in wake of the current liquidity and market situation.

The simultaneous sale and purchase will be done under Open Market Operations (OMO) on next Thursday.

"On a review of the current liquidity and market situation and an assessment of the evolving financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crores each on January 23, 2020," the central bank said.

Eligible participants can submit their bids/offers on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system on January 23, 2020.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #Business #Economy #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

