App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Operation Twist: RBI receives Rs 27,096cr bids in 5th LTRO

The central bank received 21 bids in Wednesday's LTRO which has a reversal date on March 17, 2023.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 18 said it has received Rs 27,096 crore worth of bids in the fifth long-term repo operations (LTROs) conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore with a tenure of three years.

Earlier this week, the RBI had announced to conduct additional LTROs for up to a total amount of Rs 1 lakh crore at the policy repo rate after reviewing the current financial conditions and to further improving monetary transmission.

The central bank received 21 bids in Wednesday's LTRO which has a reversal date on March 17, 2023.

Close

"The total bids received amounted to Rs 27,096 crore, implying a bid to cover ratio (i.e. the amount of bids received relative to the notified amount) of 1.1," it said in a release.

The RBI allotted an amount of Rs 25,012 crore, with a pro-rata allotment percentage to 92.27 per cent.

The central bank has already conducted four such operations of Rs 25,000 crore each since February 14 with huge success.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #Business #India #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.