OPEC reaches deal to raise oil output by 1 million barrels per day from July

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Friday agreed on a modest increase in oil production from July, after its leader Saudi Arabia persuaded arch-rival Iran to cooperate amid calls from major consumers to help reduce the price of crude and avoid a supply shortage.

The group agreed that members and the group’s allies led by Russia should increase production by about 1 million barrels per day (mb/d), or 1 percent of global supply.

The real increase will be smaller because several countries that recently under produced oil will struggle to return to full quotas while other producers will not be allowed to fill the gap, Reuters had reported earlier citing OPEC sources.

The United States, China and India had urged OPEC to release more supply to prevent an oil deficit that would hurt the global economy.

Saudi Arabia and Russia said they were happy to pump more but Iran had criticised the idea as it faces export-crippling US sanctions.

Analysts had expected OPEC to announce an increase in production of 500,000 to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), which would help ease tightness in the oil market but would not create a glut.

Oil prices have been on a roller-coaster ride over the last few years, with the international marker, Brent, trading above $100 a barrel for several years until 2014, dropping to almost $26 in 2016 and then recovering to over $80 last month.

In a press release, OPEC has said: “the oil market situation has further improved over the past six months, with the global economy remaining strong, oil demand relatively robust, albeit with some uncertainties, and with the market rebalancing evidently continuing.”

“Moreover, the return of more stability and more optimism to the industry has been welcomed by all stakeholders,” the OPEC statement added.

OPEC also noted that member countries have exceeded the required level of conformity that had reached 152 percent in May 2018.

The Conference decided that "countries will strive to adhere to the overall conformity level of OPEC-12," down to 100 percent, as of July 1 2018.

The OPEC is meeting in Vienna along with non-OPEC oil producers to discuss output policy. The next ministerial meet is to take place on December 3.

During the 171st OPEC Conference in November 2016, the group had reached a resolution for a production adjustment of 1.2 mb/d.

