App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Only farmers who heed govt 'suggestions' to get aid under Rhythu Bandhu: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Rhythu Bandhu was brought in by the Telangana government with the objective of taking care of the initial investment needs of farmers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana government has made subsidies under the state's Rhythu Bandhu scheme conditional, extending it to only those farmers who follow its 'suggestions' on crop cultivation, The Hindu Business Line has reported.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on May 18, said that only those farmers who follow the cropping pattern laid out by the state government would be eligible for aid under Rhythu Bandhu, while the 'violators' would not receive the subsidy.

The government has directed farmers to cultivate cotton on 70 lakh acres of land, as against 45-50 acres that they usually allocate to the fibre crop.

Close

Meanwhile, paddy cultivation is to be taken up on 40 lakh acres, but only varieties suggested by the government based on market demand are to be grown.

related news

They have also been asked to avoid growing maize this season and to go for red gram cultivation instead.

The state has an overall cultivable land area of about 1.35 crore acres for the two cropping seasons.

Rhythu Bandhu (Agriculture Investment Support Scheme) was brought in by the Telangana government with the objective of taking care of the initial investment needs of farmers and preventing them from falling into a debt trap.

Under this scheme, the state government gives every beneficiary farmer Rs 4,000 per acre as investment support before every crop season.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #agriculture #Economy #India #Rhythu Bandhu #Telangana

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt measures unlikely to stimulate demand as package focussed on supply-side: CRISIL

Govt measures unlikely to stimulate demand as package focussed on supply-side: CRISIL

COVID-19 impact | Over thousand migrant workers gather at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

COVID-19 impact | Over thousand migrant workers gather at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

Coronavirus pandemic | Rio animal shelter delivers pets home to help residents deal with COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Rio animal shelter delivers pets home to help residents deal with COVID-19

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.