App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Onion to be imported from Egypt, Turkey to control prices: Assam govt

During a discussion on sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities, Congress MLA Ajanta Neog alleged that unscrupulous syndicates were operating in the state, which resulted in a price rise of onion and the state government has no control on it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Onion will be imported from Egypt and Turkey to improve the domestic supply of the staple and control its prices, the Assam assembly was informed on Wednesday.

During a discussion on sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities, Congress MLA Ajanta Neog alleged that unscrupulous syndicates were operating in the state, which resulted in a price rise of onion and the state government has no control on it.

Responding to the allegation, Assam Food and Civil Supplies Minister Phani Bhusan Choudhury told the House that onion will be imported from the two countries this month to tide over the situation.

Close

"During Congress regime, onion was sold at Rs 80 in 2013", Choudhury said, adding that "this month 1160 MT onions will imported from Egypt and another 1100 MT from Turkey will be imported. This will considerably control the price of onion".

related news

Dissatisfied with his reply, Congress legislators protested against the price rise of onions and walked out of the House.

Onion is now selling at Rs 100 to 110 in the retail markets.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 08:03 am

tags #Assam #Economy #Egypt #India #onion #Turkey

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.