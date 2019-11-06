App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Onion prices likely to go up further: Odisha minister

"Onion prices will go up by another Rs 6-10 as rain in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka have affected the supply of onion to Odisha," Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister R P Swain told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Odisha government said the price of onions may further go up by Rs 6-10 per kilogram, due to rain in three supplier states.

"Onion prices will go up by another Rs 6-10 as rain in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka have affected the supply of onion to Odisha," Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister R P Swain told reporters here.

Replying a question on the state government's steps to regulate the price, the minister said, it is planning to open outlets for sale of onion at a subsidised rate.

Close

He said the price of onions will come down in a fortnight once local production begins in mid-November.

Onions are being sold at Rs 60-65 per kilogram in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the Odisha unit of Samajwadi Party urged the state government to take immediate steps to check the price of essential commodities in Odisha.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 08:24 am

tags #Economy #India #Odisha #onion

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.