    Economy

    ONGC to start oil production from D5 block in May, gas in 2024 albeit at lower rate than estimates

    ONGC was originally to start gas production from the Cluster-II fields in block KG-DWN-98/2 (KG-D5) in June 2019 and the first oil was to flow in March 2020.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST
    ONGC: Arun Kumar Singh to be Chairman & CEO of ONGC. The board members have appointed Arun Kumar Singh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Accordingly, Singh is designated as Chairman & CEO of the company.

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC's) delayed Krishna Godavari basin KG-D5 project is likely to start crude oil production in May this year and gas output a year later, a senior company official said.

    But these targets were shifted. The company blamed contracting and supply chains issues due to the pandemic for shifting the start of oil production first to November 2021, then to third quarter of 2022 and now to May 2023. Gas output start target was first revised to May 2021, then to May 2023 and now to May 2024.

    Company's director (offshore) Pankaj Kumar said a floating production unit, called FPSO, which will be used to produce oil, is already in Indian waters. "We estimate oil production should start in May," he said.