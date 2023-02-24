 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

One year of Russia-Ukraine war: The economic impact in five charts

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

While key indicators show that the impact of the war on the global economy has ebbed, concerns remain

Representative image

Russia's war against Ukraine completes a full year on February 24, with the US President Joe Biden making a surprise visit to Kyiv to mark it. While the situation in Ukraine remains grave, the spillovers of Russia's aggression have seemingly ebbed.

Moneycontrol takes a quick look at the major issues the global markets and the Indian economy have been confronted with and how these forces have evolved over the last year.

Global supply chains have been hit massively in the last two years. First came the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, which forced countries to shut down and brought global trade to its knees. Then came the Russia-Ukraine war, which endangered supplies of grains and energy products in particular.

But global supply chains have returned to pre-war levels – at least if one looks at the Baltic Dry Index.