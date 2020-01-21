App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

One-fifth taxpayers file return on last day: GST Network

There have been few issues about one-time passwords (OTPs) being received with some time lag on account of delay by the e-mail service provider or local internet issues, it said.

Representative image: Pexels
GST Network (GSTN) on Tuesday said 13.30 lakh GSTR-3B returns, about one-fifth of total such returns, were filed on the last day on January 20 despite some technical glitches. This month's return filing data till date show that the GSTN return filing system was working within its expected limits which is evident by the fact that till January 14, a total of 24.66 lakh GSTR-3B were filed, GST Network said in a statement.

"A total of 65.65 lakh GSTR-3B for the tax month of December were filed, out of which 13.30 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed on last day itself, i.e., on January 20, 2020," it said.

Several taxpayers complained of technical glitches on filing returns on social media.

There have been few issues about one-time passwords (OTPs) being received with some time lag on account of delay by the e-mail service provider or local internet issues, it said.

"Thus, in order to ensure that no inconvenience is faced by the taxpayer on this account, the OTPs are sent simultaneously on e-mail as well as on registered mobile number so that in case there is a delay in receiving OTP on e-mail, OTP received on mobile phone or vice versa can be used. The taxpayer can use OTP received on any channel for filing their returns," it said.

In the last three days 8.32 lakh, 6.09 lakh and 13.30 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed on January 18, 19 and January 20, respectively.

On January 21 also, till 12 pm, more than 2 lakh GSTR-3B were filed for the tax month of December, totalling the GSTR-3B returns filed to 67.70 lakh in this month, it added.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 09:13 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GST #GST Network #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.