Once called 'living monument of failure', MGNREGA has seen increased budget allocations since inception

In the final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh-crore COVID-19 economic relief package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 announced an additional Rs 40,000 crore allocation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). This is over and above the Rs 61,500 crore budgeted earlier in February.

This would take the total allocation to the scheme up to Rs 101.5 lakh crore.

In February 2006, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government notified MGNREGA for the first time on an experimental basis in about 200 districts.

MGNREGA's creation was unanimously regarded by economists and experts as a milestone in the right-based entitlement framework of India, providing for the first time, legal guarantee for wage employment.

Of the 365 days in a year, the Act guaranteed a minimum 100 days of employment to every willing household, within 15 days of making such a requisition. A failure to provide employment within 15 days from the date of requisition had to be compensated through an unemployment allowance.

In FY07, then finance minister P Chidambaram made a budget allocation of Rs 14,300 crore for MGNREGA. In FY08, Rs 12,000 crore were allocated to the rural employment scheme. The following year, the budget provided Rs 16,000 crore to the scheme.

FY10 saw a record jump in allocation for the scheme with the Centre announcing Rs 39,100 crore for it. Rs 40,100 crore were earmarked for the scheme each in FY11 and FY12.

The FY13 budget saw a decline in allocation to Rs 33,000 crore, which remained unchanged in FY14.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power in 2014, the budget allocation for MGNREGA in 2014-15 was Rs 34,000 crore.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament that MGNREGA was a 'living monument of the failures' of the Congress party. However, two years of consecutive droughts and farm prices seeing historic lows due to slump in global commodities market, led the NDA government to use MGNREGA to revive and bailout rural India.

In the budget for 2015-16, the Modi government allocated Rs 34,699 crore to MGNREGA. Then finance minister Arun Jaitley allocated another Rs 7,000 crore through the supplementary demand for grants in the Monsoon Session. This took the total allocation for the year up to Rs 41,699 crore. This was the highest ever for any year and higher than the previous fiscal year’s revised estimates by around 26 percent.

In FY17, the budget allocated Rs 37,000 crore to the employment guarantee scheme. The following year, allocation to the scheme jumped to Rs 48,000 crore. In 2018-19, the programme again saw a sizeable increase in allocation to Rs 55,000 crore. In FY20, it was Rs 60,000 crore.

The novel coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown has once again thrown India's poor into distress. While announcing the final tranche of economic relief measures, targeted to reach help and revive the economy, FM Sitharaman said the decision to increase MGNREGA's allocation is expected to generate nearly 300 crore person-days in total, and that the move will especially benefit those migrant workers who have returned to their native villages.

"Considering that monsoon is approaching and migrant workers are heading home because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the additional allocation will ensure jobs for them in rural areas," FM Sitharaman said.