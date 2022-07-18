On Monsoon Session debut, Centre reiterates stance on GST compensation to states

Representative image

The Centre on Monday reiterated its stance on the provision for compensation to states for any shortfall in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues, saying the Constitution mandated a five-year compensation period.

"A few states have requested the Union government to extend the GST compensation period beyond June, 2022. In this regard, it is stated that as per Section 18 of the Constitution (One Hundred and First Amendment) Act, 2016, Parliament shall, by law, on the recommendation of the Goods and Services Tax Council, provide for compensation to the states for loss of revenue arising on account of implementation of the Goods and Services Tax for a period of five years," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on July 18.

States have been compensated for any shortfall in GST revenues until May 31. According to Chaudhary, compensation worth Rs 35,266 crore for June remains to be paid to 24 states and Union Territories.

The states were guaranteed 14 percent growth in their GST revenues every year for the first five years of the indirect tax regime, with any shortfall to be made up from the compensation cess fund.

Ahead of the end of this five-year period on June 30, the states asked the Centre for an extension to the compensation period as they fear their revenues will slump going forward due to a variety of reasons, including the economic weakness caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre, however, has only pointed to the law.

At a press briefing on June 29 at the conclusion of the 47th meeting of the GST Council, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman only said that states' requests regarding the extension of compensation had been heard.

Some state finance ministers have questioned whether the Centre has the authority to unilaterally decide whether or not the compensation period can be extended.

"Does the (GST) system give the Union government a separate authority to make decisions? Or is it the GST Council that should have voted on (extension of) compensation?" Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, told Moneycontrol late last month.

In his response in Parliament on July 18, Chaudhary also said that there was no proposal to change the ratio in which GST revenues are shares between the Centre and the states.

A change in the sharing pattern of GST revenues into Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST) to favour states has been suggested by some state ministers if the compensation period is not extended.

On June 27, Chhattisgarh's representative on the GST Council, TS Singh Deo, wrote to Sitharaman: "If the protective revenue provision is not continued, then the 50 percent formula for CGST and SGST should be changed to SGST 80-70 percent and CSGT 20-30 percent."

In his letter, Deo had written that Chhattisgarh had suffered a revenue loss of almost Rs 14,000 crore over the last four years due to the GST regime. While this loss had been compensated as per law, going forward, states like Chhattisgarh may not have the funds to spend on capital, social sector, and job creation, Deo had said.

The GST Council is expected to meet next month in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.