Oilmeals export down 33% in May at 97,036 tonnes

Oilmeals export declined by 33 percent to 97,036 tonnes last month on lower global demand, according to industry data. The overall export during April-May 2018 fell by 8 percent at 3,21,179 tonnes compared to 3,48,222 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Rapeseed meal exports increased to nearly 1.43 lakh tonnes in first two months.

During April-May 2018, oilmeals export to Vietnam fell to 51,568 tonnes from 59,578 tonnes in the year-ago period.

South Korea imported 49,768 tonnes of oilmeals during the first two months of this fiscal compared to 67,920 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Thailand imported 62,176 tonnes of oilmeals during April-May 2018 as against 29,251 tonnes in the year-ago period, while France imported 28,377 tonnes as against to 1,736 tonnes during the period under review.