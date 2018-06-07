App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oilmeals export down 33% in May at 97,036 tonnes

During April-May 2018, oilmeals export to Vietnam fell to 51,568 tonnes from 59,578 tonnes in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Oilmeals export declined by 33 percent to 97,036 tonnes last month on lower global demand, according to industry data. The overall export during April-May 2018 fell by 8 percent at 3,21,179 tonnes compared to 3,48,222 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Rapeseed meal exports increased to nearly 1.43 lakh tonnes in first two months.

During April-May 2018, oilmeals export to Vietnam fell to 51,568 tonnes from 59,578 tonnes in the year-ago period.

South Korea imported 49,768 tonnes of oilmeals during the first two months of this fiscal compared to 67,920 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Thailand imported 62,176 tonnes of oilmeals during April-May 2018 as against 29,251 tonnes in the year-ago period, while France imported 28,377 tonnes as against to 1,736 tonnes during the period under review.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Economy

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.