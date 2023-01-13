 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil up on China hopes, dollar slump, set for big weekly rise

Reuters
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

Oil prices rose by a dollar a barrel on Friday, set for their biggest weekly gains since October, as the U.S. dollar dropped to a nine-month low and more indicators pointed toward growing demand from top oil importer China.

Brent crude futures rose by $1.01, or 1.2%, to $85.04 a barrel by 11:16 a.m. EST (1616 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained by $1.18, or 1.5%, to $79.57 a barrel.

Brent has jumped 8% so far this week and WTI is up 7.7%, recouping most of last week's losses.

The U.S. dollar index slumped to the lowest in more than seven months, a day afater data showed inflation fell in December for the first time in 2-1/2 years, feeding hopes the Federal Reserve would slow its rate hikes.

A weaker greenback tends to boost demand for oil, making it cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Recent Chinese crude purchases and a pick-up in road traffic in the country are also fueling hopes of a demand recovery in the world's second-largest economy following the reopening of its borders and easing of COVID-19 curbs after protests last year.