 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Oil up in choppy trade; U.S. inventories up but Russia cuts supply

Reuters
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST

Brent crude futures were up 54 cents, or 0.7%, at $82.75 a barrel by 11:31 EST (1631 GMT). West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI) gained 57 cents, or 0.8%, at $75.96. Earlier, both fell by more than $1 a barrel.

Excess fluid sits on the rim of a barrel of oil based lubricant at Rock Oil Ltd.'s factory in Warrington, U.K., on Monday, March 13, 2017. Oil declined after Saudi Arabia told OPEC it raised production back above 10 million barrels a day in February, reversing about a third of the cuts it made the previous month. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Oil prices edged higher in volatile trade on Friday, bolstered by the prospect of lower Russian exports but pressured by rising inventories in the United States and concerns over global economic activity.

Brent crude futures were up 54 cents, or 0.7%, at $82.75 a barrel by 11:31 EST (1631 GMT). West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI) gained 57 cents, or 0.8%, at $75.96. Earlier, both fell by more than $1 a barrel.

Lower trading volumes contributed to the volatility, with Brent trading at 42% and WTI trading at 64% of the previous session's levels.

The benchmarks were poised to log a second straight week of gains.