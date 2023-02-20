 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil rises on China demand hopes and supply concerns

Reuters
Feb 20, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

Brent crude rose 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $83.59 a barrel by 1020 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for March, which expires on Tuesday, was up 58 cents, or 0.8%, at $76.92 while the more active April contract gained 0.7% to $77.06.

Oil prices rose on Monday, buoyed by optimism over Chinese demand, continued production curbs by major producers and Russia's plans to rein in supply.

The benchmarks settled $2 down on Friday for a decline of about 4% over the week after the United States reported higher crude and gasoline inventories.

The OPEC+ producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia agreed in October to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2023.