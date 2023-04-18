 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices tick up as strong China data offsets US rate worries

Apr 18, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST

Brent crude rose 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $85.25 a barrel by 12:48 p.m. ET (1648 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 49 cents, or 0.6% at $81.32.

Oil prices edges higher on April 18 as upbeat economic data in No. 2 oil consumer China more than offset wider concerns that possible increases to U.S. interest rates could dampen growth in the top consuming country.

China's economy grew by a faster than expected 4.5% in the first quarter while oil refinery throughput rose to record levels in March, data showed.

"The big picture with China's growth still suggests a market that is under supplied," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.