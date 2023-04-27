 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices stabilize after hefty losses on economic worry

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST

Brent crude dropped 4 cents to $77.65 a barrel by 11:14 a.m. EDT (1514 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 1 cent to $74.29.

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after the previous day's price drop on worries about a possible recession erased the supportive impact of a surprise cut to OPEC production targets this month.

Oil prices dropped almost 4% on Wednesday as jitters about a U.S. economic downturn overshadowed a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude inventories. [EIA/S]

Prices stabilized on Thursday as Russian Deputy Prime Alexander Novak described oil markets on Thursday as balanced.