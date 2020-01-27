App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices skid 2%, extending slide as China coronavirus spreads

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said that he was watching developments closely in China and said he felt confident that the new virus would be contained

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices slumped a further 2 percent to multi-month lows on January 26 as the rising number of cases of the new China coronavirus and city lockdowns deepened concerns about demand for crude, even as Saudi Arabia's energy minister sought to calm the market.

Brent crude fell by $1.12 a barrel, or 1.9 percent, to $59.57 by 0113 GMT, having earlier dropped to $58.68, the lowest since late October 2019.

US crude slipped by $1.14, or 2.1 percent, to $53.05, having earlier eased to $52.15, the lowest since early October.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said on January 26 that he was watching developments closely in China and said he felt confident that the new virus would be contained.

Markets are being "primarily driven by psychological factors and extremely negative expectations adopted by some market participants despite its very limited impact on global oil demand," he said.

With the coronavirus' ability to spread getting stronger most financial markets are being hit, although many are closed in Asia due to the Lunar New Year holidays.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 08:56 am

