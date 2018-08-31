Oil prices set to rise further, says IEA's Fatih Birol

Petrol and diesel prices are set to rise further as crude oil prices will see a boost, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) seeing strong global demand exceeding supply.

Given that the Indian economy is vulnerable to oil price fluctuations, it is crucial that India diversifies its sources of supply, uses biofuels and reduces energy consumption by cars, trucks and factories, Fatih Birol, executive director of IEA said in an interview with The Economic Times.

“I think global oil imports is a vulnerability for the Indian economy, so (they should) not only try to diversify where imports come from, but reducing the growth of oil imports is itself very important. Therefore, improvement in efficiency of trucks, cars, petrochemical industry, is extremely important,” Birol told the paper.

Diesel prices in India have hit a record high, while petrol prices inches closer to an all-time high. The rupee, too, has faced the brunt of rising crude prices, breaching the 71-mark and hitting a record low on Friday.

Birol told the publication that global oil prices will continue to rise unless the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) raises output to meet the supply demand.

“If the OPEC alliance countries don’t increase their production significantly in the next months to come, we may see tightening of the global oil markets towards the end of this year. This may well put a pressure on the prices. It is already at $75 per barrel today,” Birol told ET.

Brent crude prices have been rising steadily due to lower output from Venezuela and US sanctions on crude oil export from Iran.

“The coming few months are difficult months. The global oil demand growth is much stronger than the historical averages, led by China, India among other countries. But when we look at the supply side, we see a big problem of Venezuela oil production declining sharply. There’s a free fall,” Birol told the paper.

Birol also spoke in favour of India’s decision to boost the use of biofuels in the transportation sector.