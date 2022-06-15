English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Oil prices fall as expected U.S. interest rate hike looms

    Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, owing to concerns about fuel demand and global economic growth ahead of the US Federal Reserve's scheduled rate hike.

    Reuters
    June 15, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
    Representative image | Source: Reuters

    Representative image | Source: Reuters

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns about fuel demand and global economic growth before an expected big hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

    Brent crude futures for August were down $1.27, or 1%, at $119.90 a barrel as of 1001 GMT, in volatile trading.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July fell $1.44, or 1.2%, to $117.49 a barrel.

    "Oil markets are seeing uncertainty over what central banks do next and how that impacts oil demand," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

    Surging inflation has led investors and oil traders to brace for a big move by the Fed this week – a 75-basis-point increase, which would be the largest U.S. interest rate hike in 28 years.

    Close

    Related stories

    Stronger monetary policy tightening could "pave the way for recession-induced demand destruction," PVM analyst Stephen Brennock said.

    The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it would hold a rare, unscheduled meeting on Wednesday to discuss turmoil in the bond markets.

    Adding to demand woes, China's latest COVID outbreak has raised fears of a new phase of lockdowns.

    Higher oil prices and dimming economic forecasts would weigh on demand prospects, the International Energy Agency said.

    But persistent concerns about tight supply meant oil prices were still holding near $120 a barrel.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, are struggling to reach their monthly crude production quotas, recently hit by a political crisis that has reduced Libya's output.

    "Because OPEC production is still falling noticeably short of the announced level, this would result in a supply deficit of around 1.5 million barrels per day on the oil market in the second half of the year," said Carsten Fritsch, commodity analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

    Oil prices gained some support from tight gasoline supply. U.S. President Joe Biden told oil companies to explain why they were not putting more gasoline on the market.

    U.S. crude and distillate inventories rose last week, while gasoline stockpiles fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

    U.S. Department of Energy stock data is due on Wednesday.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Brent crude #Business #Economy #Oil prices #world
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 04:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.