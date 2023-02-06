 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices edge higher, interest rate outlook limits gains

Reuters
Feb 06, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2, to $80.11 a barrel at 0946 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped a cent to $73.38.

Oil prices inched higher on Monday, recovering from an 8% fall last week to more than three-week lows, driven by expectations slower growth in major economies may limit fuel use.

Last Friday, WTI and Brent slid 3% after strong U.S. jobs data raised concerns the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates, which in turn boosted the dollar.

A stronger dollar typically reduces demand for dollar-denominated oil from buyers paying with other currencies.