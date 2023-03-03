 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices down after report on UAE debating OPEC exit

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Brent crude futures were down 71 cents, or 0.8%, at $84.04 a barrel by 1456 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 57 cents, or 0.7%, to $77.59. Both benchmarks had dropped more than $2 earlier.

Representative Image

Oil prices slumped on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the United Arab Emirates had an internal debate about leaving OPEC and pumping more oil, but retraced some losses after a source told Reuters this was not true.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters the report that the United Arab Emirates is considering leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is "far from the truth."

Oil prices this week had been boosted by strong Chinese economic data, underpinning hopes for oil demand growth, but those gains were all but erased on Friday.