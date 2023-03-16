 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil off the boil? Slipping crude prices brighten outlook for India amid global turmoil

Abhishek Mukherjee
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

Financial sector tensions have dealt a blow to oil demand outlook, but India finds herself in a macroeconomic sweet spot.

Softening crude prices helps reduce India’s oil import bill, which nearly doubled to $119 billion for FY22 from $62.2 billion in the pandemic-hit 2020-21. (Representative image)

Billionaire Jean Paul Getty had a simple three-part advice for achieving success -- rise early, work hard, strike oil. True for individuals and economies alike.

While the Indian economy can do the first two tasks well, for the third component it is unfortunately dependent on the global market.

Which is why policymakers are paying close attention to the current turbulence roiling the crude oil segment.

Brent prices buckled below the $75-mark per barrel for the first time since 2021 as Credit Suisse became the latest financial major to be caught up in the crisis of confidence sweeping across the global markets, stirring up the ghosts of 2008.