you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil ministry supports petcoke import ban: government lawyer tells Supreme Court

An oil refinery by-product, petroleum coke, or petcoke, is used as a fuel because of its higher energy content than coal.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's oil ministry is in favour of a ban on the import of petroleum coke, the government's lawyer told the Supreme Court on Monday.

An oil refinery by-product, petroleum coke, or petcoke, is used as a fuel because of its higher energy content than coal, but it releases larger amounts of carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide, which can cause lung disease and acid rain.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 02:12 pm

