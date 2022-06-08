Oil is the key risk to economy and markets: Madhusudan Kela

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 8 raised the interest rate by 50 basis points to a two-year high of 4.9 per cent as it doubled down to tame inflation that has surged in the last couple of months. The rate hike comes on the back of a 40 bps increase effected by RBI at an unscheduled meeting on May 4.

All the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, unanimously voted for the latest rate hike. Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which RBI factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, galloped for the seventh straight month to touch an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April.

Moments after the Central Bank raised repo rate, Madhusudan Kela of M K Ventures spoke exclusively to Moneycontrol on the impact of the hike and how he is approaching markets. Edited excerpts:

Your view on the rate hike

Markets have been already saying there will be a few hikes, otherwise the difference between the 10 year yields and repo wouldn’t have been as high as we have been seeing. A 50 basis point hike was very much expected. The interest rate risk is well-know and the market has more or less discounted it, so you can’t hammer down stock prices for the same reason everyday!

What are the key risks to markets now?

The only thing to watch is the oil price, which is not showing any sign of coming down. If it spikes again to say $150 levels, then there is a real risk as inflation will haunt us and there will be issues on the external account as well.

You investment strategy now

These events are beyond our control. Corporate balance sheet across the board are very clean, unlevered. We have had a bear market for a year now. Nifty has been flat for one year and several good stock are down 30-50%. We can not call the bottom. So my strategy is to start buying attractive stocks keeping enough reserve to buy more if market tanks any further. Baring oil, markets are in a good place.

Your favourite hunting grounds

There are attractive stocks across various pockets. Some banks are available at extremely attractive valuations. When the credit cycle turns, they will benefit from the higher growth as well as re-rating of multiples.