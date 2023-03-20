 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Oil hits lowest since 2021 on banking fears

Reuters
Mar 20, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

In volatile trading, Brent crude futures for May fell $2.07, or 2.8%, to $70.90 a barrel at 0950 GMT.

Representative Image Source: Reuters

Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in 15 months on concern that risks in the global banking sector and a potential increase to U.S. interest rates could spark a recession that would sap fuel demand.

In volatile trading, Brent crude futures for May fell $2.07, or 2.8%, to $70.90 a barrel at 0950 GMT. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude contract for April was down $1.88, or 2.8%, at $64.86 before its expiry on Tuesday.

The more actively traded May futures were down 2.8% at $65.06 a barrel.

Brent and WTI earlier hit lows last registered in December 2021, with WTI sinking below $65 a barrel. Both benchmarks shed more than 10% of their value last week as the banking crisis deepened.