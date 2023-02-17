 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil heads for weekly loss on rate hike worries, ample supply

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

Two Fed officials on Thursday warned additional hikes in borrowing costs are essential to lower inflation to desired levels. Heightened rate hike expectations boosted the U.S. dollar, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Oil fell about 2% on Friday and was heading for a weekly decline, pressured by concerns of more U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes that could weigh on demand, and signs of ample supply.

Brent crude futures were down $1.59, or 1.9%, to $83.55 a barrel by 0901 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude fell $1.57, or 2%, to $76.92.

Both benchmarks were heading for a weekly decline of more than 3%.