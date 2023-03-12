 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Oil giant Saudi Aramco makes a historic $161 billion profit in 2022

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST

The monster profit by the firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., came off the back of energy prices rising after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, with sanctions limiting the sale of Moscow's oil and natural gas in Western markets.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported on Sunday earning USD 161 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company and drawing immediate criticism from activists.

The monster profit by the firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., came off the back of energy prices rising after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, with sanctions limiting the sale of Moscow's oil and natural gas in Western markets.

Aramco also hopes to increase its production to take advantage of market demand as China reenters the global market after lifting its coronavirus restrictions.

That could raise the billions needed to pay for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans to develop futuristic cityscapes to pivot Saudi Arabia away from oil.