Oil falls on fuel demand woes ahead of U.S. Fed comments

Reuters
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

Oil prices fell for a third trading session on Wednesday as concerns about fuel demand were stoked by expectations that minutes due from the U.S. Federal Reserve will indicate a need to hike interest rates.

Brent crude futures for April delivery fell $1.13, or 1.36%, to $81.92 a barrel by 1025 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April dropped by $1.18, or 1.55%, to $75.18 a barrel.

The U.S. Fed will release the minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, which will give traders a glimpse of how high officials are projecting interest rates will go after recent data showed stronger-than-expected U.S. employment and consumer prices.

Higher interest rates tend to lift the dollar, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and reducing demand. [USD/]